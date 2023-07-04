Strife in nature

David Marinelli presented a rosy picture of nature in his write-up entitled ‘Surviving an indifferent world’ (June 16):

“Humanity was born into an earth that had the highest biodiversity ever, sustained within largely cooperative ecosystems.”

These ecosystems exist in a “dynamic balance of collaborative harmony with a minimum of controlled conflict”.

He should look a little bit closer into the nature of things, as David Hume and Charles Darwin did.

“Look around this universe,” wrote Hume in his ‘Dialogues concerning Natural Religion’. “What an immense profusion of beings! You admire this prodigious variety and fecundity. But inspect a little more narrowly their living existences. How hostile and destructive to each other!

“Every animal is surrounded with enemies, which constantly seek his misery and destruction. The whole presents nothing but the idea of blind nature. Ultimately, the life of a man is of no greater importance to the universe than the life of an oyster.”

Will Durant observed that “Darwin, without attacking any creed, described what he had seen. Suddenly, the world turned red, and nature, which had been so fair in the autumn’s colours under the setting sun, seemed to be only a scene of slaughter and strife, in which birth was an accident, and only death a certainty. Man was no longer the son of God; he was the son of strife, and his wars made the fiercest brutes ashamed of their amateur cruelty.”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

A sincere friendship

Fr Peter Serracino Inglott. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ranier Fsadni’s article ‘Fr Peter’s vocation’, (June 29), was a joy to read. I was particularly struck by the final paragraph.

Based on a sincere friendship, lasting decades, I have experienced how Fr Peter was indeed a superb interlocutor. Discussions with him were not just effective. They were effectively therapeutic.

Arthur Felice – Mellieħa

Mqabba feast

The administrative committee within the Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba, would like to thank all those who have incessantly worked so that the feast of Our Lady of the Lily, celebrated in Mqabba between June 11 and 18, was such a great success.

Of special mention are the Lily fireworks, the decorations section, the youth and women section, bandstand and band commission, radio commission, the confraternity of the Immaculate Conception, the Lily youths and juniors and last but not least all members and supporters.

Our appreciation goes also towards the Mqabba parish clergy, the police and local council.

A special “thank you” goes to the crowds who paid a visit during the feast week to admire a traditional Maltese feast abounding with magnificent art and spectacular fireworks.

Marvin Sciberras, public relations officer, Soċjetà Mużikali Madonna tal-Ġilju – Mqabba