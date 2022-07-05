Justice for Lassana Cisse

Lassana Cisse was murdered in a racially motivated attack three years ago. Only now has his body been returned to relatives in the Ivory Coast.

That, in itself, is shameful.

I understand that COVID slowed the process down. I doubt if it should have stopped it.

More importantly, two soldiers were arrested and charged with his murder. This is in addition to charges against the same two for the attempted murder of another two men, not to mention a hit-and-run incident as well. When will there be justice for Cisse’s family?

And can we ask the attorney general why these two soldiers have not been tried in three years? Surely this case of murder requires some measure of action on her part.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar

A step back instead of forward

At the very last moment, Alex Perici Calascione ended up as the only one to submit his application for the post of PN deputy-leader. The Labour Party had immediately claimed that no one within the PN’s parliamentary group had wanted to associate themselves as deputy leader to Bernard Grech.

When a good number of PN MPs were on their way to parliament, they were asked for their reaction to the fact that no one within their parliamentary group had wanted to contest for the deputy leadership of the party. While a number of them looked very uncomfortable and avoided the question by saying “no comment”, a number of them made it clear that there had been MPs who wanted to contest. Among those who said this were Joe Giglio and Ivan Bartolo (not the Mosta MP).

What this means is that those who wanted to contest were somehow persuaded not to throw their name in the hat.

Who made this anti-democratic decision and why? We will probably never know even if the PN has been accusing the Labour government about its “lack of democratic credentials” and its “lack of transparency” since the PL swept the PN out of power in 2013.

The only reason I can think of, and which makes some sense, is that the PN’s ‘establishment’ does not want to have any contests since they fear that such contests may result in creating more divisions within the party. They do not want to have someone, like Giglio, for example, to be the PN’s deputy leader, thus making it much harder for the ‘establishment’ and its Repubblika ally to continue to impose their anti-government-at-all-cost policy. Their recent spat with Giglio on his anti-Efimova comments is a good indication of what could happen if Giglio were ever in a stronger position to resist them.

If anything, the election of the new deputy leader, instead of serving as a tiny step forward in the PN’s road to some sort of credibility, is being seen as a step back.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Abortion

I read Isabelle Stabile’s antiquated stand on abortion (July 1). After 1.5 billion abortions in the last 50 years, how many more is it going to take for her to repent?

Margaret Parnis England – Kappara