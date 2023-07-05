Present football rules make me feel sick

With the introduction of allowing goalkeepers to merely pass the ball to their mates just outside the small penalty area, following a free-kick after the ball has gone out, lessens the chances of an attack.

We had cases where the cleverer adversaries “steal” the ball, resulting in a goal. A goalkeeper’s full bloodied kick sees his forward line attacking more often. And supporters want that action and not just watch dilly-dallying with the ball in their own area.

Since allowing back passing to their own goalkeeper we have seen some spectacular “steals” by opposing players, resulting in a goal with an unattended goalpost.

We have seen goalkeepers trying to dribble past attacking players, failing and a goal being scored. I bet that more than one-tenth of the 90 minutes of the game is wasted on these antics.

Spectators like me get irked when instead of attacking, players prefer to back-pass in their own area while about four or five forwards wait for passes to proceed forward.

UEFA needs to revise these rules as they have resulted in making players lazy at attacking more frequently. Comparing the golden days of football (1950-1970) today’s type of footballing leaves one yearning for such a return to attacking football.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Taking a grave risk

The attached image is a sample of the Flags Bulletin issued on March 3.

I would like to praise those two lifeguards from the Malta Red Cross who braved the rough seas to save four children. As per safety regulations lifeguards can choose not to swim to save people when a double red flag is raised and the sea conditions are very rough.

Those lifeguards chose to save those children bearing in mind that they might put themselves in peril as well. Well done! You did a great job!

I would like to commend on a job well done the Malta Red Cross Society for giving us regular updates on which flag is risen on the beaches. I would like to suggest to the society to forward the flag bulletin to media outlets so that it can reach more people.

Readers should enjoy the beach and obey the lifeguard’s instructions and the flags they show.

Carl Abela – Watford, UK