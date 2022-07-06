The vulgar word of the law

I refer to the editorial under the above heading (June 23). This (seemingly untouchable) magistrate seems to be hitting serious headlines and the case is drawing more interest and so it should.

Corruption is not simply to do with money laundering. It seems in Malta it is even more widespread than that and potentially more serious. We are now dealing with the behaviour of an officer of the court (specifically a magistrate), the reputation of the judiciary as a whole and, above all, the confidence of the public in its justice system.

In the words of George Orwell, what we have here is “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others”. It’s little wonder the Maltese judiciary is often labelled corrupt, much as it seems unthinkable.

The author refers briefly to the complaints procedure in England and Wales. I am a retired stenographer and have worked in the British and American legal system for 37 years, covering every tier/branch of criminal and civil courts, from magistrates’, courts of appeal, crown courts, supreme court and European court (together with other appellate, military and arbitration hearings) and I’ve never experienced a situation where a judge or a member of the court used similar language to that used by Yana Micallef Stafrace.

The most serious rebuke by a judge that I can remember is when, sitting in a crown court in London, the eagle-eyed judge noted the defence barrister was wearing jeans under his gown (apparently having spilt coffee on his trousers on the train).

He simply told him to get himself to the nearest shop on the next adjournment and buy a new pair of trousers.

One wonders whether the person that Micallef Stafrace offended has recourse to civil proceedings against this magistrate. I don’t know the full facts or procedure in Malta but, like everything else, it’s bound to be archaic. Being compared to a whore is probably the worst insult to any woman, including a whore.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

More cycle lane fiascos

Daniel Vella demonstrates the narrow bicycle lane. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Clearly, the fact that one can’t fit a standard set of mountain bike handlebars in the Mġarr cycle lane would indicate that no apparent standard, national or otherwise, was utilised.

Equally, the Żebbuġ-Siġġiewi junction and Attard Central Link have significant build issues transferring them to the real world.

Fortunately, there is good news. Some time ago Lego(TM) introduced a bike lane and the standard-sized blocks make planning and trying out any kind of scheme child’s play.

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s

Fixing roads

One of the biggest electoral promises ever made by Labour was a pledge to invest €700 million in Malta’s road infrastructure over seven years. True, quite a few new roads have been built, some unnecessarily. But what about improving the existing road structure?

A road that immediately comes to mind is the upper part of Naxxar Road, in Birkirkara, which resembles a veritable moonscape.

Dolores Bonnici - Birkirkara