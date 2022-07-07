Why such a rush?

The bill currently being enacted with such determination in parliament is essentially an authority for filtering out embryos suffering from a number of listed diseases and condemning them to eventual oblivion.

It suffers from two obvious and cardinal failures. It is tacitly understood that none of these unfortunate living, human embryos will ever see the light of day and all will eventually be destroyed. Equally disturbing is the fact that unlimited numbers of human beings are to be singled out and earmarked for death purely on the basis of their ill health.

The present criteria for such ill health are, admittedly, limited to a number of exceptionally debilitating diseases but, if experience in these matters has taught us anything at all, it is that these lists invariably become more flexible and all-embracing with time.

It is amazing that, in these days of long overdue recognition of the discrimination that disabled people have suffered throughout history, our legislators seem perfectly happy to steamroll over them once more and in such blatant fashion.

If this were the only means of achieving the desired end there might be more ground for reasonable debate. However, perfectly acceptable alternatives exist that weed out genetic malformations at the stage of the unfertilised egg.

At this point, no concept of an individual human being can yet have arisen and, consequently, there cannot exist any possibility of the destruction of human life, healthy or unhealthy.

What is therefore the driving force behind our parliamentarians’ rush to force through the infinitely more destructive and morally repugnant procedure? Is there a single authority out there which might take the trouble to explain clearly why this is?

Ivan Padovani – San Pawl tat-Tarġa

Stop subsidising fuel now

If the government immediately stops subsidising fuel it will benefit the whole population because, as has happened in other countries, there will be fewer vehicles on our roads.

This will result in better air quality, fewer accidents, wider use of public transport and more peace and quiet.

Maria Pace – Birkirkara

Great success

The administrative committee within the Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba would like to thank all those who have incessantly worked so that the feast of Our Lady of the Lily, celebrated between June 10 and 19 was such a great success.

Of special mention are the Lily Fireworks, the Decorations’ Section, the Youth and Women Section, Bandstand and Band Commission, Radio Commission, the Confraternity of the Immaculate Conception, the Lily Youths and Juniors and, last but not least, all members and supporters. Our appreciation goes also towards the Mqabba parish clergy, the police and local council.

A special “thank you” goes to the crowds of Maltese and foreigners who paid a visit to admire a complete traditional Maltese feast abounding with magnificent art and spectacular fireworks.

Marvin Sciberras, public relations officer, Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society – Mqabba

