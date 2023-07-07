Progressively regressive

The article ‘A historic mess: Labour’s liberal wing unhappy with watered-down abortion bill’ makes for a sobering read. It vindicates what progressives have been saying all along – that the new version of Bill 28 is a capitulation by the government which has sacrificed women’s health for political convenience.

Only a few months ago, government MPs were regaling us with speeches about the importance of safeguarding women’s health and the need to challenge the patriarchal structures in our country.

Now they are publicly defending a law which is a “gold standard” as far as patriarchal laws go, for it not only strips women of all decision-making on what happens to their own bodies but also denies their caring doctor the authority to act without seeking authorisation from a complex structure. And they defend this law barefaced, while their personal belief is that it is a “historic mess”.

Meanwhile, progressives have had to watch in horror as even the most conservative and regressive factions in our society gleefully claimed victory. Perhaps the government is oblivious, or just does not care, at how demoralising these U-turns are for progressives who spend time and energy defending these laws only for them to be watered-down or scrapped altogether.

We have seen this happen with the Equality Bill and, again, with Bill 28. The result on both occasions was not a “compromise” but an unconditional surrender by the government, which meant the spirit of both laws was never enacted into law.

These U-turns are leaving most progressives thinking the same thing: What is the point of voting for a Labour Party that only pays lip service to progressive ideals but will only pass laws if approved by the most conservative factions of society?

Christopher Barbara – Naxxar

Manhole covers issue resolved

The ombudsman took the initiative to ensure the inconvenience to both residents and motorists is rectified. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Reference is made to the letter penned by Joseph Scerri from Birkirkara, entitled ‘Shoddy roadworks’, published in Times of Malta on May 30. The letter highlighted concerns regarding the dislodgement of a number of manhole covers and grates subsequent to the recent resurfacing of Naxxar Road, in Birkirkara.

In response to this, the Office of the Ombudsman took swift action and requested Infrastructure Malta, the public entity responsible for roadworks, to thoroughly verify the information and expeditiously communicate what measures are being implemented to rectify this pressing issue that has been causing substantial inconvenience to the residents and motorists in the area.

Following verifications with the contractor responsible for the works on Naxxar Road, Infrastructure Malta has assured the Office of the Ombudsman that the issue has been effectively resolved.

We, at the Office of the Ombudsman, wish to emphasise our unwavering commitment to remaining vigilant and proactive in addressing issues of maladministration. We are resolute in our dedication to fostering a more responsive and accountable public service culture. Our role encompasses not just acting on complaints but also taking the initiative when we identify issues that have a detrimental impact on the community.

Jurgen Cassar, head of communications and research, Office of the Ombudsman – Valletta