A contributor pens an article to vent his frustration on the situation on our roads

What an excellent article! This is what I live through daily as I’m a foreigner who uses public transport in Malta.

Case in point, yesterday at noon: 1 hour 10 minutes from Valletta to St Julian’s. And there was no feast at noon!

No wonder young Maltese people in their large majority want to leave Malta. – Michel Dubois

This is why I try, where possible, to use my bicycle. Choking fumes apart (and these are becoming less of an issue with the growth in hybrids and fully electric vehicles), most journeys are fairly pleasant and their duration is generally predictable. OK, I haven’t yet found a way to read a book and ride a bike but you can’t have everything. – DM Briffa

This will only get worse as population increases. Flyovers are but a band aid to bottleneck problems. Only a heavy tax on vehicles will do the trick. But then the next election will be won by those who will promise to abolish it. – Brian Tabone

Excellent article. My biggest regret is not leaving this forsaken island when I had the chance. I thought EU membership would raise standards, change mentalities and transform this place into an island worth living in and though, well, here’s an opportunity.

Traffic, traffic, everywhere. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

How naive I was. Things are actually worse than they were back then. – Carm Saliba

When Gonzi announced that he will be opening up permissions to more licensed taxis, lots of Ġaħnijiet went out to block the roads. Now that we have companies that are hiring third-world-country nationals and paying them peanuts just to gobble up the whole market, nobody is complaining. – Ian Borg

I took one of the well-known taxis recently to the airport and the driver literally could not drive, yet had a licence. I had to stop him from driving out of a give way straight into oncoming traffic. He thought they had to stop for him! Scary. – Steve Bridgman

With a swarm of parasites and a greedy lot running the country where money and power is their prime objective while standards and s change in mentality are by far secondary. This is the ‘fruit’ we are currently reaping. Unless the electorate stops condoning this mafia and scraps it once and for all, there is absolutely no hope for the better. – R. Zammit

Problem is we elect politicians who cannot plan to save their lives. Mass transport planning should have been happening in the 1990s. A tram system should have been in place by the 2000s. Instead, we have nothing. – M. Cassar

The solution was missed after independence to restrict car ownership but invest heavily in public transport. Singapore gained its independence around the same time and successfully achieved this.

The trouble, of course, with the Maltese is that they would rather keep their car for what are walkable journeys. I can’t think of another nation where traffic jams are a regular general election issue.

Which brings the next problem that you can’t blame them because the walking and cycling infrastructure is so poor and buses just get caught up in the jams meaning that when they do arrive at your pickup they are already full.

No wonder the nation is obese. – Peter Basset