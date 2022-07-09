Working through the night to make others comfortable

May I, through this newspaper, thank all the workers and engineers at Enemalta for their meticulous work over the last days to detect a fault on a cable and do their utmost to repair it.

The two nights were terrible because we couldn’t even sleep outside as there was not even a breeze, not to mention the attacks from mosquitoes. Our only respite was the shower.

Contrary to the previous day, where we could not even get through to Enemalta by phone but could only listen to a pre-recorded message, somehow Enemalta was texting updates to one of our mobile phones which was somewhat helpful and comforting knowing that these people out there were trying their best to help.

Enemalta technicians had a busy night working to resolve an issue on a cable which suffered a third fault in two days. Photo: Enemalta

This reduced our stress and anxiety. This is all about respect to the utility subscribers, the people.

On Tuesday/Wednesday night electricity returned at 3am; in other parts including my area at 5am. Later on Wednesday morning, power was shut off and reconnected immediately, a sign that we had again been transferred to the grid.

As we sweltered through the night trying to cope and avoid a heat stroke, these men worked throughout the night in tough, hot and dangerous conditions fighting against time.

Edward Paris – Santa Venera

Malta’s abortion law must change

Margaret Parnis England (July 5) quotes the number of abortions worldwide in the hope that I repent. A non sequitur if ever there was one.

The number she should be interested in is how many persons in Malta order medical abortion pills online from reputable organisations such as Women on Web and Women Help Women.

We now know with absolute certainty that number is at least 958 in the five years from 2017 to 2021 and 356 in 2021 alone. The mean age of these persons is 29.3 years.

More than half (52 per cent) are mothers, of whom 24 per cent have more than one child. I say at least 958 persons because that number does not include women who choose to travel to have abortions abroad.

So when Doctors for Choice state that at least one woman a day is having an abortion in Malta, we are telling the truth.

It’s about time Parnis England and her anti-choice colleagues realise that criminalising those who have an abortion in Malta has not and will not stop others from doing the same.

The law must change.

Isabel Stabile, obo Doctors for Choice – St Julian’s