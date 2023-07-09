Still waiting for an intelligent answer

Charles Xuereb (June 25) chose to avoid addressing most of the “roaming” points I made (June 18). He continues to praise to high heaven his extensive research into his claimed compatriots’ “sleep walking in a colonial identity dream” because, for example, we haven’t thrown away these terrible “post-office red” British Imperial phone booths and letterboxes.

However, he seems to have forgotten he regarded one of our greatest patriots (a few years ago in this paper’s sister publication) a misguided Maltese youth turned Italian spy in the last war and reportedly claiming, when caught, that he had changed his national identity to Italian, presumably to emphasise his strong belief that Malta was an Italian island.

And what other reason (perfidious or not), apart from political hypocrisy and prejudice (political skeletons in cupboards we do have), could there be to explain why we have two public holidays (Sette Giugno and Freedom Day) to commemorate all the 164 years of British Malta and no similar national remembrance of the far worse loss of Maltese lives and misery endured during the brief French occupation and of our liberation from it?

I have asked Xuereb this question before in these columns but I am still await an intelligent answer.

ALBERT CILIA-VINCENTI – Attard

E-scooters and the elderly

The use of e-scooters is on the increase. PHOTO: CHRIS SANT FOURNIER

In recent years, the arrival and great pop­u­­larity of e-scooters as a convenient mode of transport has brought convenience and efficiency to urban mobility. This mode of transport is most popu­lar among the young. However, amidst their growing popularity, concerns are emerging regarding the potential risks they pose to vulnerable road users, particularly elderly pedestrians, handicapped people who may not be so agile because of their disability and the very young.

As the elderly population as well as the number of scooters continue to increase, it is essential to highlight the added risks. One also has to wonder whether this mode of transportation should actually be used on our roads.

Why are these e-scooters more problematic than any other forms of transport, especially when it comes to affecting the elderly?

The elderly are by their very nature less agile, may have impaired hearing and have slower reaction times than younger individuals. E-scooters are known for their speed, silent nature and agility, allowing riders to swiftly navigate through traffic and crowded pavements. The sudden appearance of a fast-moving e-scooter can startle or surprise an elderly pedestrian, increasing the risk of accidents and falls.

While a considerable proportion of e-scooter riders tend to follow traffic signs and rules, this is by no means universal. We are all aware of pedestrians’ long list of complaints about these young drivers. These include repeated breaking of traffic rules, driving in crowded areas illegally, driving on the wrong side of the road or on the pavement at a speed that is inconsistent with traffic regulations, driving at night without any warning lights, improperly parked scooters resulting in the blocking of pavements, to name but a few.

Unfortunately, the lack of the necessary dedicated infrastructure and safety measures for these e-scooters, coupled with our already very congested sidewalks, make a solution rather problema­tic. Some of the risks that the elderly are being exposed to can be mitigated to some extent. Raising public awareness about the risks associated with e-scooters and promoting responsible riding practices and respect towards pedestrians, particularly the elderly, is crucial.

Enforcing stricter regulations regarding e-scooter usage, speed limits and designated areas can help protect elderly pedestrians. In addition, technological innovations need to be incorporated into e-scooters to increase their safety.

Lastly, infrastructural improvements such as dedicated lanes and adequate parking spaces will go some way to keep scooters and pedestrians apart and mini­mise obstruction on pavements, thus providing a safer environment for people who are most at risk.

GODFREY LA FERLA, Commissioner for Older Persons – Ħamrun