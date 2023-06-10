Falling out of love with democracy

A lot of head-scratching with this recent survey on the political situation in Malta. As Eddy Privitera would/will probably say, Labour won by a landslide. Ergo, it means all is copacetic in Malta. No, it isn’t. Neither Eddy’s numbers, nor those of the survey are wrong. It points to a developing stalemate.

Times of Malta surveys say most people always vote for the same party. If a person consistently thinks his/her party is better than the opposition, then their vote is pre-ordained. Facts, lies, vote-buying and corruption (both sides) will not change how they vote. Tradition. How many people from either party go to vote and hold their noses?

The second part of this stalemate is that most people believe that the opposition has neither articulated a coherent plan nor does it seem to have its party working as a smooth machine. In short, why vote for the opposition? You may strongly believe the opposition is better but you better prove it with what and how you articulate it.

The third part of this stalemate comes with the electoral process. It was designed for and by the two major parties.

There is no room/ability for the third parties to gain access to the undemocratic parliament.

Example, parties must gain a certain percentage of the national vote. Never mind that they are running only in selected districts. And how about that gender-based selection of “extra” women? No matter how many women get into parliament, it is an old boys’ club.

But the most outrageous part of this stink bomb was by saying it only applied to PL and PN candidates. Is there any doubt, given the way third parties are constituted, they are just peeing into the wind?

There is constant talk of how the people are benefiting from the government. If true, prove it. Guaranteeing stable prices for petrol, electricity, water and flour to everyone does not assist only the people who need it. Does a powerboat owner need a tax break? And, besides, all these bennies will have a downside. He who pays the piper calls the tune.

What the people have said is they want a better environment, building construction brought under control, a real Planning Authority, better wages, open spaces left alone and a better health system instead of one that is falling further and further behind.

The people want an answer to the question of what does the government do to benefit the people.

If this system is not overhauled, more and more people will answer this survey in a negative fashion.

The PN must be a real party in opposition. The PL must get its act together and be run by professionals, not “friends of friends”.

And, instead of platitudes, the government must really provide “tangible” benefits to the people. Also, the third parties must do a better job of stating how they would run a government, with specifics. A snip/snipe here and there will not get votes.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar