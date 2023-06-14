Policy of death

So we just look on while boat after boat is mercilessly, intentionally and callously denied assistance. Suffering men, women and children, no less human beings than any of us, stare death in the face in our blue Mediterranean while being ignored, pitilessly.

Whatever political reasoning the government might have for following this murderous path can never justify this policy.

It is the Lazarus parable, all over again. One day, everyone will have to answer for his actions in front of God.

One’s political career, the power it wields and the, often corrupt, accumulation of wealth will amount to nothing in the end.

It will not save anyone.

One’s hands will be stained with the blood of the innocent and one will have to answer for this inhumanity. There will be nowhere to hide.

I implore the government to end this policy of inhumanity and death. Stop doing this, pretending to do it on our behalf.

No, never, not in our name.

Carmel Zammit – Naxxar

Sort it out

Overflowing iBins at the Ferries, in Sliema are only emptied once a week.

Why is it that the containers at the bring-in sites in Sliema (and, probably, the rest of the country) are only emptied once a week?

There are thousands of people who live in this area who wish to recycle their waste.

As the accompanying photograph demonstrates, the paper/cardboard bin is full to the brim and people are forced to leave their items outside the bin, which I understand is illegal.

This is the state of play at the Ferries but we also have the same problem at Qui-Si-Sana.

These are supposed to be iBins which, when full, send a signal to whoever empties them.

Quite clearly, these iBins are not working as they are supposed to or else somebody is not doing their job properly (no surprise there).

The authorities encourage us to do our bit and recycle as much as possible and, yet, we are thwarted even in this process.

Why does everything have to be so difficult on these islands?

Once upon a time, if a garbage bag was placed outside on the wrong day, a ‘Sort it out’ sticker would be affixed to the rogue bag.

So, I say to the entity responsible for emptying these iBins: ‘Sort it out’.

Edward Madgin – Sliema