Unpleasant meddling

The article ‘The sad stories of some local church art commissions’ (May 21) has highlighted the unpleasant meddling from some parishioners and clerics when confronted with artistic expressions, which do not conform with their popular expectations.

The article reminded me of my own experience some 33 years ago. Back in 1981, I had designed the external envelope of the parish church at Fgura. This had been designed by the late structural architect Godfrey Azzopardi as a concrete floating tent structure resting on four corners.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Returning from abroad, around 1988, I was commissioned to design the presbytery area, consisting of the altar, lectern, tabernacle wall and high chairs, in full conformity with the modern style of the church.

I had also envisaged an effigy of the crucified, risen Christ with open arms in an inviting gesture of love hanging on the wall, high behind the altar. For this important artwork, I had asked the late eminent sculptor, Vincent Apap who gladly accepted.

The project went quite well until we hung the image of the Christ. Some parishioners started to take exception to the small size of the loin cloth covering the private parts of the effigy! They went as far as to request the artist to enlarge the size of the loin cloth and, against my better council, Apap consented.

However, this was not the end of the story. At a later date, without consulting me, a decision was taken to hang Apap’s effigy externally above the main entrance of the church (see photo). Of course, being of a fibreglass construction, the work has been left highly exposed to the elements.

As if this meddling were not enough, adding insult to injury, inside the church, Apap’s minimalist risen Christ was replaced by an overpowering baroque image of God the Father above a crucified Christ, which is completely incompatible with the style of this modern building.

Sadly, and painfully enough, I can barely recognise my own design contribution to the internal space of the church any more.

Edward Micallef – Mellieħa

Divisive politics

Local politics is divisive and polarised. Our main political parties are the offspring of our colonial past.

Politics is the source of greed, hypocrisy and alienation.

We need to come together as one nation based on our common history, culture and identity.

Anthony Fabri – Balzan