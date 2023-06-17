Traffic problems

Traffic problems are mainly twofold: congestion (including pollution) and, more serious, disabling injuries or even death.

Recent road improvements to the previous, largely 19th-century quality-standard infrastructure, are now being blamed for an increase in fatalities. The recent tragedy on the Attard bypass took place at night, in a one-way, three-lane-wide section of the road, in the probable absence of other vehicles, with the wrecked state of the vehicle suggesting a high speed impact against the inner lane wall.

Perhaps our faster dual carriage ways need reflective black and white arrows providing early warning of a bend but, otherwise, blaming road improvements, rather than dangerous driving, for cars and motorcycles hitting walls and barriers at high speed hints at another partisan argument of little merit.

Perhaps we also need to broadcast more loudly that killing others as a result of proven reckless driving carries a prison sentence in most disciplined countries.

Another political football is traffic congestion. Some Italian towns have recently constructed metro systems which have cut down on traffic congestion. Catania has a similar population to ours and Perugia has less than half our population – they both have a metro.

Rumour has it that some local genius had decided that a metro “doesn’t work” with a population of less than a million. We should have applied for EU financial and technical help for a metro at least 15 years ago – instead, we later got other geniuses pushing for a tunnel to take more road traffic to Gozo and northern Malta, or restricting even further our road system with trams.

The planning of various sectors has not exactly been such a national success story since Independence. When choosing a new power station we went for more expensive oil rather than a gas-fired one, then decided we needed others to run not only our power station but also our health service.

The mind boggles and wonders what’s “round the corner”.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Shortage of €5 notes

Photo: Shutterstock.com

As a shopkeeper, more often than not I face a shortage of €5 notes. Most of the clients who pay cash come with €10 or more and then I give them a €5 note as change. There are days when I end up with up to 15 €5 notes less than I would have had in the morning. This is a problem faced by many places where cash is used to pay for a product or service.

It has also become extremely difficult to get €5 notes from the bank because the only option is to deposit into an account and then withdraw from that same account. Furthermore, not all branches have cash counters.

Part of the problem, as I see it, is that the ATMs do not give out €5 notes, which is why customers walk in with €10 notes. If the banks were to programme the ATMs to give out €5 notes it would make the situation easier for shops.

Adrian Leone Ganado – Paola