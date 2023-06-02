Save Gozo

Photo: Daniel Cilia

What an eyeopener on what is going on with the environment in Gozo (‘Gozo’s fate is worse than wartime’, May 17).

This gem of an island is being ruined by a few capitalists and politicians. Please stop the uglification of Gozo before it is too late.

Dear Gozitans, do not give your support to those who are ruining your

beautiful island.

Francis Vella – Mosta

One TV lapsus

With today’s technological advances in watching television programmes, I peruse the catch-up system or rewind or even record some of them. This is how I watch all news bulletins and why l am then able to comment.

To this effect, I must refer to the evening news broadcast on ONE TV on May 27.

It failed to mention the morning’s protest march, Xebbajtuna!, held in Floriana/Valletta concerning the lack of respect shown by the planning authorities and developers towards the environment.

This is how ONE treats a huge number of people who bothered to take part (including Labourites) plus the rest of us who yearn for balanced broadcasting. What a pity.

As if those Labourites who are having second thoughts about their own party wouldn’t watch other TV stations to see what happened that morning.

Hats off to PBS’s TVM channels, which gave the news item its due. Wake up Partit Laburista. This is not the 1980s.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

A bad lot

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s vulgar comment, in Malta’s parliament, against Nationalist MP Rebekah Borg reminded me of an experience I had one evening in 1995 as I watched Labour MPs coming out of parliament after I had been absent from Malta for 20 years.

I said to myself: “What a bad lot they seem to be!”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s