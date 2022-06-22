Never-ending roadworks

Around eight weeks ago, a group of workers descended on Triq is-Sidra, Swieqi, to resurface it. To date, we are still suffering from dust getting in our lungs and houses (see photo). The street is closed, so, to get out of Swieqi, we have to go on an excursion, wasting fuel and time. During rush hours, the streets are choked with traffic, so one can imagine the pollution.

To crown it all, someone showed up on PBS to advise us to wash our houses every day to get rid of the fine dust and try avoid lung cancer. Really? Imagine us old people doing so; and who is going to pay our hefty water bills?

Dust from works is everywhere. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

There are only three workers actually working on the road. I think more should be there to get the job done quicker. The only thing we are grateful for is that the workers are foreign, very quiet and polite, so we have been spared the foul language we would have had to suffer if they were Maltese.

No excuses, please, from Infrastructure Malta; we’ve had enough empty talk. Let’s get down to brass tacks and see that such works are done in a reasonable time. We residents can hardly open a window in this hot weather.

Anna Busuttil – Swieqi

Mario Cutajar’s new role

Mario Cutajar has just retired from his post as principal permanent secretary. The public is not aware of his other postings, as is the practice with the Labour government. As they say, certain things are better kept under wraps. But now, as expected, Cutajar, who has been a very faithful servant all along, needs to be compensated even though he has reached retirement age.

He has been granted chairmanship of Heritage Malta. It is expected that his first priority will be to order Minister Anton Refalo to return the historic ‘milestone’ from the time of Queen Victoria back to the people, immediately and without further ado.

Refalo made the milestone his own by having it transferred (how, why and by whom is not known) to his own residence in Gozo. This came to light accidentally last February prior the gene­ral election, after his son took a selfie with the milestone in the background.

The prime minister, instead of asking Refalo to return it immediately to the place where it belonged and prohibiting him from contesting the elections, remained mum about such a scandal by one of his cabinet members. As if there was nothing to worry about, Refalo contested the elections in March, was elected and, worse still, was given a ministerial portfolio.

This is very typical of Prime Minister Robert Abela, who compensates those around him, even though they are found to have abused their power.

I shall only mention two instances.

The former Gozo and education minister Justyne Caruana had decided to give a contract worth €15,000 to her friend for work he did not do.

Then, there was former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar who had been implicated in a case of suspected tax evasion on money she received but was apparently under-declared.

These things, and others, too happen only in Malta and under Labour administrations.

Unless Cutajar, who is now in charge of Heritage Malta, has the milestone at Refalo’s house returned to its original place, and where it should be, he will not be taken seriously.

It is to be recalled that, in one of his last speeches before his retirement, he commented on the extravagance of the Labour government. This is so true.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.