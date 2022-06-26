The future of the Maltese language

President George Vella is understandably perturbed by the constant insertion into the vocabulary of common parlance of words having an English or Italian derivation and is keen on our “making an effort to use words that have deeper Maltese roots”.

This idea was fairly prominent in the post-WWII period but, even then, a scholar like Gużé Aquilina was against too much dependence on Maltese words derived from Arabic. The reason was and remains that languages are living organisms reflecting the ever-changing society that creates them.

President George Vella presiding over the launch of ‘L-Ilsien Malti għal Qalbi’ (I cherish the Maltese language). Photo: Office of the President

Today, for instance, we are constantly exposed to Italian language in the much-watched Rai programmes. Ironically, these programmes remind us of the widespread use of English words and phrases by all grades of Italians.

Even in quiz programmes like L’Eredità, the answers to the quiz questions can sometimes be pure English words which obviously have entered spoken and perhaps written Italian vocabulary. If the Italians find words from other languages useful, why should not we?

I am pleased to read works by writers like, say, Paul P. Borg, Carmel Scicluna and Joseph W. Psaila and notice their use of words not often heard in spoken Maltese, however, I do not expect speakers of Maltese not to slip into using English or other foreign words expressing the reality of life as they are experiencing it.

By the way, ‘karozza’ is from the Italian ‘carrozza’, so why insist on using this word instead of ‘vettura’ which, anyway, means ‘vehicle’ and not just ‘automobile’?

PAUL XUEREB – Gżira

Lest we forget

We should feel proud of Malta’s achievement in obtaining a seat in the UN Security Council with a 97 per cent vote. While it is a great honour for the present administration it is also a great responsibility and one hopes that it will make the most of it.

However, it must be acknowledged that it was thanks to former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi’s intelligent and timely bid submitted in 2011, in the midst of the Libyan crisis, that we managed to arrive once more to have a voice and vote in this prestigious body.

It is, consequently, a great shame on our state broadcaster when it fails to acknowledge this very important fact leading to this headline development. Once more, it has desperately failed in its constitutional duty to inform us of national importance matters in a full, objective and factual manner. This is going too far now.

It only goes on to increase political polarisation in our country in spite of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s promise, immediately after his last resounding electoral victory, that he will “extend a hand of friendship” to the opposition.

MARK SAID – Msida

Settling bills

I read with interest the article on settling bills by direct debits (Business section, June 19). While appreciating the added benefits which the reader might not have been aware of when opting to pay bills by direct debits, the article remains, in my view, biased as it gives a one-sided view.

It says nothing about the payer’s right to freely pay via any other means without incurring additional costs for so doing and doing so on time. This also follows the recent communication by some local telecoms and media companies which announced that their subscribers opting not to pay by direct debit will see their bill going up.

While it would be acceptable to incur late or missing payment fees, why are such companies insisting on taking more money from their subscribers’ pockets than they should, simply because they pay via other means? Isn’t this unjust and discriminatory?

ETIENNE MICALLEF – Qrendi