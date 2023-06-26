Malta’s outdated football system

I read with great interest the interview with ex-Malta football captain André Schembri, who, besides his educated feet, possesses an intelligent brain which manifested itself in the suggestions he put forward to improve the Beautiful Game in Malta.

Schembri gave us a fitting example when saying that nobody can go into algebra before having mastered arithmetical tables. We do indeed need a national curriculum which initiates our youngsters in basic skills to be honed with the passing of time. This would lead to our footballers playing the game as if it were second nature to them.

Football, like the parting of western time into BC & AD, has also its BC & AC – before and after Cruyff. After the Dutch master, nothing is as before. This ‘movement’ up to now has culminated in Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona with their Tiki-Taka.

In order to proceed with this commendable and, in my humble opinion, sine qua non programme, we need a foreign professional coach to ‘supervise’ all the age categories and blend them into one, thus giving us structured football education. We should not baulk at this prospective.

I witnessed first-hand an analogy. An acquaintance of mine, the late lamented Paul Asciak, a tenor in his own right who sang opera in leading theatres in England, once told me that for the prodigy he had in his hands, now established as the great tenor Joseph Calleja, the time had come for this young man to be entrusted in foreign hands because “Ħadd ma’ jista’ jagħti minn dak li m’għandux”.

We might once again be blessed with highly talented persons, this time in the football area – one never can tell what genes are up to. My grandfather always narrated how, in season 1947-48, Floriana FC savoured the blossoming of numerous able youngsters in the 17- to 19-age bracket. Everything, all at once.

This phenomenon resulted in The Evergreens not only dominating the scene for many a year with their low-ball, short-passing game, a novelty for the island, but led by example subsequent generations of footballers.

A foreign professional coach would assess what comes natural to our young footballers and work out a blueprint for all the local youngsters in whatever age bracket, sprouting in the various clubs to follow.

In other words, he would establish that ‘system of play’ most consonant for us Maltese. He would be ‘a teacher with a curriculum’ and, being a professional in his field, he would be able to make not only physical but also psychological assessments. He would add the thinking skills needed to the heart our youngsters put into the matter.

They would be enabled to become as good as their foreign counterparts. Those more talented than others would then have to register with foreign football clubs or else risk becoming another unfinished symphony.

Antonio Zammit – Floriana