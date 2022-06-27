Mosta’s toothless threat

The threatening Mosta local council warning in Triq il-Qares, displayed above several garbage bags, says it all:

“Keep clean. Do not leave garbage here. Heavy penalties for those caught. Thanks for the cooperation. Kunsill Lokali Mosta.”

Mosta local council should better remove the notice in Triq il-Qares to avoid being ridiculed.

I have brought attention of this breach of the said warning to the same council a month ago. Today, I counted more than 30 garbage bags below the warning sign.

I think the council should remove this notice immediately. At least no one would laugh at their ‘threat’.

Joseph Cachia – St Paul’s Bay

Rehabilitating former PM Joseph Muscat

I have a very distant interest in sport but I also have a keen desire to see the reputation of Malta totally rehabilitated.

It is wrong to rehabilitate a former prime minister of Malta who was dismissed by his cabinet and was declared the most corrupt politician in the world for 2019 by an international body.

The Malta Professional Football Clubs Association should stay away from recruiting any person from the political class past or present.

Muscat is still under a dark shadow due to the judges’ comments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry, which held his government responsible for the aura of impunity that led to her assassination.

Apart from that, there are a number of magisterial inquiries which involve Muscat indirectly by the sheer fact that alleged crimes and gross corrupt practices happened on his watch. Some of these inquiries have been reported but the findings are being kept hidden while others are still ongoing.

Enough damage has been done to sport, let’s not invite in a controversial person and play safe.

Salvu Felice Pace – Għasri

Not today, thanks

Religious zealots such as John Azzopardi (June 20) surely do themselves and their religion no favours by implying that those who disagree with them are intellectually or morally inferior.

As Azzopardi knows, William Lane undoubted talent as a philosopher and theologian has not yet led him, at the age of 72, Craig’s to join the Roman Catholic Church, although there are many things in that Church which he admires.

Similarly, atheists and agnostics can frankly acknowledge the many good things the Christian religion has given to the world without wishing to practise that religion themselves.

Alan Cooke – Sliema