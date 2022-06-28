Valletta deserves much better

So, will someone please explain to me why Valletta needs loud, night-time music to remain viable? We don’t live in Valletta, but Naxxar. We are often in Valletta, to enjoy historic sites, shop and dine.

While walking through the city, we note the dramatic rise of boutique (expensive) hotels throughout; and to complement them, the surge of Michelin-starred and Bib restaurants (also expensive). And they are tasty, indeed. And filled with people who appreciate what is before them.

Valletta is attracting tourists and locals who appreciate it. Photo: Shutterstock.com

If Valletta were dying, this would not be happening. The basic premise is wrong. The truth is quite simple. Valletta is really taking hold of its heritage, and attracting those tourists and locals who would appreciate it. And it works.

Valletta does not need loud-music-loving tourists. In fact, this very same regulation allowing for this nonsense (is Paceville not enough?) will drive away the spending tourists who come to Valletta. Reverse this ill-thought-out and needless regulation.

Let Jean Parisot de Valette rest in peace.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar

Appreciated commitment

For a number of years, the PN was a highly organised political party repeatedly elected by the people, and its success – still benefiting the whole country – speaks for itself.

The nomination of Alex Perici Calascione has the potential to seal the regeneration process and make the PN electable once again.

His leadership qualities complement those of Bernard Grech, and together with a team incorporating a healthy mix he can be instrumental in revitalising this party and converting it into a strong, transparent alternative government.

He knows how essential it is to present a united party despite any diversity. The value of unity was stressed by PN stalwart Roberta Metsola when referring to her April historic visit to Ukraine: “We need to come together and be united”. While she visited Ukraine to give people hope she was the one who saw hope in their strength and resilience.

Personalities of integrity like Metsola and Perici Calascione make us proud and deserve our continued support for their appreciated commitment to the common good and a better quality of life for all.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Tragedy

It is so tragic to see the Labour MPs on the PAC – with the connivance of the Speaker and possibly with instructions from much higher up – using every means possible to thwart all efforts to arrive at the truth.

Is the truth so revealing and unpleasant?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar