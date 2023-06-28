An extra-large parliament

After the last general election, thanks to the gender parity corrective mechanism, our parliament has now swelled to a record 79 MPs, making it the largest in Europe per capita.

The problem this poses is greater than a crunch to fit that many chairs in the House. The question arises: what is the ‘optimal’ parliamentary composition size for such a small country like ours with a given population? An incorrect answer to this question might easily spell trouble for Maltese democracy.

Shrinking a legislature’s membership is a phenomenon that is growing around the world.

An optimal parliamentary composition will minimise communication channels among legislators and hence streamline the law-making function.

Conversely, a parliamentary size that is extra large for a small country like ours will reduce communication channels with constituents and make the law-making process less effective due to the multiplication of communication channels involving other legislators.

While countries like Britain, France and Italy have long been devising plausible methods of reducing the size of their representative houses, we, on the other hand, are coming up with new mechanisms that directly or indirectly increase that size.

Popular sentiment abounds that an excess of MPs is an unnecessary expense. In considering cutting the size of our parliament, we should consider process and resources, not just numbers. What should be the motive behind reducing the number of MPs?

Malta should address the expanding size of its House of Representatives and should consider downsizing it. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

While the rationale might appear to be largely symbolic, it is rather grounded in a considered approach to legislature size and framed for more general cost-cutting.

A more coherent approach should include attention to the process of cutting and to the overall resources for backbench members.

Backbenchers need staff support to enhance their ability to be strong representatives, more so if the case for full-time MPs garners stronger support with time. This pays off in the form of better representation because constituent inquiries can be processed faster and political topics can be independently researched.

We must definitely address the expanding size, if anything, for the good of parliament. Its size should definitely be reduced, and methods of how this can be achieved should be explored.

Otherwise, it risks falling into increasing public disrepute, with ridicule focused on its growing numbers. Our parliament must strive to maintain both its ability to command respect and its wider effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the strain on the services and administration of the House is bound to become considerable, and the cost to the public purse will increase greatly.

Mark Said – Msida