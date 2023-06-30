PBS’s linguistic failings continue

The limited linguistic elocution (for which read pronunciation) abilities of most of the journalists in the news section of PBS continue unabated.

This week it was the turn of Newfoundland (correctly pronounced as “Newfinland”) and the Argentinian tennis player Cerundolo (which they massacred as “Cer-un-do-lo”), and others, which came under their hatchet!

Who examines the linguistic abilities of these people before they are thrown up into our faces or given a microphone?

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Why do we fail at football?

James Maddison leads an attack during his team’s 4-0 victory over Malta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

What Antonio Zammit advocated in his very perceptive letter ‘Malta’s outdated football system’ on June 26 is commendable and, even though I’m not fanatical (and even less knowledgeable) about football (I’m a cricket and rugby man), I do watch football and other sports.

What puts me off football is the constant diving, cheating, arguing with the referee (too stupid to accept that the ref is not going to change his mind), and the drama and antics by both players and, regrettably, their coaches who incessantly behave like toddlers on the touch line.

In addition, after all this time, and despite being a success in other sports, FIFA haven’t yet mastered VAR, and they refuse to allow fans to listen in to conversations between the referee and their assistants, the players and VAR, through headsets bought from the venue before the match.

Fans are not allowed to watch replays on stadium screens during the match, especially VAR-related replays. How, childish!

I had a long conversation on the very relevant topics Zammit raised with my brother-in-law after the Malta vs England game. He lives in Malta and has exceptional knowledge of the game. He believes the main issue is that there is not enough talent to choose from due to Malta’s population size (or demographics).

That is only part of the problem. The biggest issue, as with everything else on the island, is money. Culturally, if there is no personal gain from a venture, no one is interested. I understand (hearsay) that at least one club in Malta is miles ahead of the game due to considerable injection of cash.

The most successful clubs round the world nurture, invest in the education of, and look for whatever benefits they can derive from a prospective club player.

Their skills are developed and a career pathway is mapped out. As Zammit said, this needs expertise and dedication by those involved.

Most of all, it needs money, and that’s the common denominator here, and that’s where we get stuck.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK