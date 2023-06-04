Are libraries truly necessary in today’s digital era?

This question has sparked a continuing debate as technology and online resources have made information more accessible than ever before. With search engines like Google and online retailers like Amazon, individuals with means can effortlessly obtain information with unprecedented ease and speed.

As a result, cities and towns worldwide engage in annual budget discussions, raising concerns about the purpose of libraries and whether tax money should be allocated to support them, especially during tough economic times.

However, this debate overlooks the true value and multifaceted nature of libraries. While many people primarily associate libraries with information acquisition, the majority of information we need in our daily lives is already available in digital format, accessible to anyone with a computer or smartphone.

From settling debates with friends by quickly looking up answers on mobile devices to accessing a vast array of digital resources, the convenience and speed of digital information cannot be denied. In comparison, obtaining physical versions of information, such as visiting a library, often requires more effort.

Despite the digital accessibility of information, libraries continue to play a crucial role, especially in the realm of education. If libraries were to disappear, it would have detrimental effects on children’s education. Libraries are vital for ensuring equal opportunities for knowledge and preparing individuals for employment, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

They serve as public spaces where people can gather, share cultural and scientific heritage and contribute to the creation of knowledge. Librarians and archivists, as custodians of our societies’ historical records, play a significant role in preserving our collective memory.

Beyond the practical aspects, libraries hold a nostalgic and profound place in people’s hearts. Many cherish the experience of browsing in dimly lit stacks, searching for a book and stumbling upon unexpected discoveries. The joy of serendipity, the sense of finding something unexpected while searching for something else resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds. This browsing experience fosters new ideas and connections between fields, leading to broader social implications.

However, there is a legitimate concern that the physical experience of serendipity may be lost if libraries shift to digital delivery only. The proximity of books in physical stacks contributes to the magic of unexpected discoveries. Similarly, the decline of physical, printed newspapers poses a risk of missing out on surrounding stories that provide a comprehensive view of the world.

Moreover, libraries serve as essential ‘third places’ that are open to the public, providing safe and comfortable spaces for people to access information, think, write and learn. Without libraries, vulnerable individuals in our society may lack these crucial public spaces.

Additionally, libraries play a crucial role in preserving our shared history. While digital materials offer convenience, they are harder to preserve compared to physical materials. Without libraries acquiring and preserving books, manuscripts, newspapers and other materials there is a risk of losing valuable aspects of our cultural heritage.

Libraries and archives, as open and free institutions, provide essential services to the public every day. They make decisions on what texts and images to hold for posterity, ensuring the preservation of our collective knowledge.

While adapting to the digital era is crucial, it is essential to preserve the core values and functions of libraries while taking advantage of new possibilities. Librarians, with their deep trustworthiness and expertise, are well-suited to play this essential cultural and social role.

In conclusion, libraries are not only necessary but also irreplaceable in today’s society. Their value extends beyond mere information acquisition, encompassing education, equal opportunity, preservation of historical records and the promotion of serendipitous discoveries.

By recognising and supporting the multifaceted roles of libraries, we can ensure that they continue to thrive and serve as vital institutions in our digital era.

CHRISTOPHER CILIA – librarian, Institute of Tourism Studies, Luqa