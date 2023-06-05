Reading the signs of the times

It seems that Aleks Farrugia is very much taken up in numbers and trends and is enthusiastic about the 160,000 TVM viewers who watched Love Island.

In his view, this fact is another positive aspect of the culture prevailing today (‘Thank heaven for Love Island’, May 30) and sounds negative about those who harbour other views.

In my humble opinion, Farrugia is not familiar with what brought about the fall of the old Roman Empire. This is not the place to analyse history but a few Roman sayings can encapsule what is relevant for us today, namely: carpe diem: take every opportunity to enjoy yourself, even forsaking your duties; panem et circenses: the people want (free) bread and entertainment; vulgus vult decipi: the people want to be deceived, alienated in Marxist terms.

This widespread culture, prevalent in the late Roman Empire, brought about the fall of the birth rate to the extent that soldiers had to be replaced with foreigners from the north. At some point in time, these barbarian soldiers got wind that they could run the state themselves and so the rut began.

I know, this is a simplistic and superficial appraisal but for me it is indicative that social decadence can sometimes be masqueraded as progress.

Fr John Sammut – Mosta

Missing railings

I wonder why railings have not yet been installed along the newly constructed popular promenade at Msida. This safety measure is crucial to ensure that no tragic accident occurs.

Infrastructure Malta, please take note.

Phyllis Sammut Smith – Gżira

The values of peace and solidarity

I refer to the Times of Malta report ‘Peace Lab goes international’ (April 29). The article gives a very good account of Fr Dionysius Mintoff’s visit to The Hague, in The Netherlands to deliver a lecture at Leiden University and launch the Global Peace Lab.

Fr Dionysius Mintoff (centre) pictured in The Hague with (from left) the Ambassador of Costa Rica to The Netherlands, Arnoldo Brenes-Castro, Prof. Maja Vodopivec of Leiden University and Robert Micallef. Photo: Peace Lab Team

Like many others, I was present for the events in The Hague and would like to publicly thank Fr Dionysius for his inspiring lecture on how to work for peace at the global level in these difficult geopolitical times. As a student from Norway, studying in The Netherlands, Fr Dionysius’s lecture left a feeling of hope and optimism in me and my fellow students.

It is easy for young people to feel hopeless when we face the world’s global challenges. However, Fr Dionysius’s lecture reminded us of what is good in humanity. His efforts since he founded the Peace Lab in Malta over 50 years ago are a great example of public service and I am very pleased that now the Peace Lab has an international presence promoting the values of dialogue and peace education.

Fr Dionysius told us that diplomas and money do not matter if we do not care for others. He has dedicated himself to good causes throughout his life and I would like to thank him for teaching us about the values of peace and solidarity.

Steffen Tvedt Brekke, University of Leiden, The Hague, The Netherlands