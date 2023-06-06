Should it be gaming or gambling?

Are we gaming or gambling? I just read the article that the Malta Gaming Authority revoked six licences this past year. This subject has been rolling around in my head for a couple of years.

When I think about games, I usually flash on video games for kids. But here, we are speaking about violations of gambling laws. And, yet, we refer to it as “games”. Why is that?

I fear that we may be linking kids’ games to gambling. Not good.

Are we grooming today’s children towards gambling? This is a lot more than semantics. I truly urge the government to change the name to the Malta Gambling Authority.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar

Street brawls

The author’s family home in Santa Venera on Coronation Day, June 2, 1953.

The recent street brawl at Cannon Road, in Santa Venera reminded me of similar street fights that occurred in the same neighbourhood in the early 1950s until they eventually died down as the decade wore on.

In the 1950s, my family lived at the junction of High Street and Cannon Road, in Santa Venera.

On several occasions, when I was still a boy, I watched in fear and trepidation – from our living-room window – the violence that erupted in the street among rival families during daytime street brawls.

People used to complain that “our neighbourhood looks like Texas”.

The source of the comparison to Texas were the Western movies that were shown at that time in local cinemas, featuring the “Wild West” and “cowboys’ Texas” with their lawlessness and shoot-outs in the streets.

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

Open space

The people of Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, constantly choked by traffic fumes, hardly have a chance to smell a blade of grass. What can make a difference is a proper spazju miftuħ. To provide such a space, the government does not need to spend a single euro. All that is needed is to open the door of Il-Ġnien Tal-Kmand to the public to have a place of refuge from constant traffic and its effects.

This large and beautiful garden, right opposite the Mitħna, in Naxxar Road, on the Balzan side, has always been kept closed. Why? It would certainly become a welcome open space.

Maria Pace – Birkirkara

Bird flu in Malta?

I walk regularly every morning on the road behind San Anton Palace leading towards Lija and I couldn’t help noticing the numerous dead or half-dead pigeons lying on the road.

Are these dying from bird flu? This has been going on for at least a year.

Sergio Grech – Attard