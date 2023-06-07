Representation in the Small Nations Games

The triumphalism expressed over the number of medals won by Malta during the small nations games is, in my opinion, not completely justified. Luring ourselves into a false sense of security because of medals artificially won will, in the long run, not be good for our sports.

I personally would have preferred seeing Malta being represented solely by Maltese athletes and winning less medals rather than our country winning more medals simply because foreigners were assigned a Maltese passport.

Kyle Micallef and Georgia Bohl, swimming gold medallists. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In fact, the results show that we would have won an adequate number of medals with pure Maltese representation. It will be interesting to know how much money was spent in enticing foreign athletes over; in my opinion, this money would have been better spent in improving local facilities and promoting local athletes.

Because of artificial stretching and bending of rules, this phenomenon of sports passports has become common worldwide; this may be legal but is not necessarily right.

Also, because other countries do this does not mean we should too. In my opinion, foreign athletes with no connection to Malta should not have been allowed to represent Malta in these games.

If the present trend is allowed to continue in our country, there will be an increasing number of non-Maltese representing Malta in international competitions. Because of our small size, it will not be difficult to find foreigners who are better than our own athletes willing to represent Malta and Maltese nationals will become progressively ousted from international representation.

In the long term, this will result in a disservice to local sports as local participation in sports with a view to representing Malta will be discouraged. Our young people may not be prepared to make the sacrifices necessary to reach their maximum levels if they know they may not be given the chance to represent their country simply because of foreigners being preferred over them.

This is the exact opposite of what the Malta Olympic Committee should be promoting. The winning of medals because of passport swapping is all fake. We need to have a view longer than our noses.

Joseph Azzopardi – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Crazy, suicidal

The apocalyptic prediction of a Malta population of 800,000 is, to say the least, frightening.

Maybe the economy minister could now turn his considerable mental prowess and available facilities to working out a feasible alternative economic model to save these islands.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija