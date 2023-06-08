Design alternatives

Rota.mt firmly believes that road-dieting can be an effective solution to address congestion problems but it must be implemented correctly. Simply removing a car lane is a half-baked solution if it does not change the car-centric nature of the road and fails at providing alternatives to driving in the gained space.

Photo: Rota.mt

In light of this, we would like to show an alternative approach to road-dieting in Għadira. Here are two conceptual designs, by no means precise, sketching just one out of endless possible options at the narrowest width and at a typical width.

Traffic lanes are retained in each direction but dedicated lanes for cyclists, pedestrians and other road-users seeking alternative transportation methods are incorporated. Big parking areas were built just nearby in recent years; therefore, unrestricted parking in such premium seafront should not be priority. This comprehensive plan ensures a balanced and efficient use of the road space, accommodating the needs of various users while alleviating congestion.

Photo: Rota.mt

It is not clear what route is intended for users cycling here to reach the Ċirkewwa ferry terminal, as there are no alternative ways available. Being the only road between Mellieħa and the Torri l-Aħmar, a cycling path should be prioritised and not omitted.

Juan Buhagiar Duijst, policy officer, Rota.mt – Ħamrun

Only in Malta

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently attended the fourth summit of the European Union. This was just after he was handed the auditor general’s report condemning him and the rest (too long to list) of negotiating the three hospital deals with Vital Global Healthcare and later Steward Health Care.

First of all, it was he who declared he would be asking the auditor general to check how much money Vitals and Steward were given, after the court declared the deal fraudulent from its conception.

Now, Abela cannot act like Pilate. He cannot wash his hands of this corrupt deal. Abela was legal advisor to Joseph Muscat who, besides being disgraced, is still happily availing himself and his wife of thousands of euros from our taxes.

Abela also attended cabinet meetings, so when he moans about not knowing anything about the deal, he is only lying through his teeth. I remember him saying that, although being part of Muscat’s cabinet, he didn’t have a particular portfolio, like Chris Fearne and Ian Borg, but Muscat wanted him to have an overview of all ministries. Quite a vast responsibility, I dare say! Abela has been misleading the Maltese all along.

The public is also wondering why Abela gave Muscat a diplomatic passport after he had been declared the most corrupt person for 2019. Shame on all. It’s amazing how Abela has the cheek to mix with other dignitaries who, I am sure, are aware of his shady history.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta