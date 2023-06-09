Preserving freedom of speech in Malta

I am writing to express my concerns about the recent attempts by certain groups aligned with the radical left to control speech and, therefore, free thought in Malta. They seem to be intent on lobbying for laws that curtail language deemed by some as hateful together with elements in government.

While it is important to foster a society built on respect and inclusivity, it is equally crucial to uphold the principles of freedom of speech, even when it involves challenging or uncomfortable ideas. How can we make progress as a society if we censor the speech and thoughts of others?

Freedom of speech is a fundamental pillar of any democratic society, enabling citizens to express their thoughts, opinions and ideas without fear of censorship or punishment. It is through the free exchange of ideas, including dissenting viewpoints, that societies grow and evolve. Restricting language considered offensive or hateful can create a dangerous precedent that limits dialogue and hampers the pursuit of truth.

The hypocrisy lies in the selective targeting of specific speech deemed objectionable by a particular group. Such attempts to control speech risk creating an echo chamber where only sanctioned ideas are allowed, stifling genuine intellectual diversity.

It is crucial to remember that what is considered offensive or hateful can vary greatly from person to person, making the establishment of rigid guidelines or legislation an arduous task prone to subjective interpretation.

Moreover, imposing restrictions on speech, even with good intentions, may inadvertently impede progress and obstruct necessary social change. Throughout history, it has often been through the expression of dissenting voices that societal injustices have been brought to light and rectified. Limiting the range of acceptable language threatens the ability of individuals to challenge the status quo and advocate for change.

Instead of relying on punitive measures to combat speech, it would be more effective to focus on fostering a culture of empathy, understanding and education. Would that be a more productive approach?

Encouraging open dialogue and promoting critical thinking skills can empower individuals to engage in constructive conversations, allowing for the respectful exchange of ideas and perspectives. By nurturing an environment that encourages empathy and education, we can address the root causes of hatred and prejudice, fostering lasting change.

It is essential to uphold the principle of freedom of speech while working towards a more inclusive society. We must guard against the hypocrisy of selectively restricting language. It undermines the very ideals of democratic discourse. Let us strive for a society where diverse voices can coexist, engaging in respectful dialogue that promotes understanding and growth.

I hope we can all work together to preserve the core tenets of freedom of speech while simultaneously combating hatred and fostering a more harmonious and inclusive society.

Paul Vincenti – Mosta

Who will be brave?

Marcos Hourmann

We congratulate Spazju Kreattiv, and surgeon Marcos Hourmann, on bringing to Malta the important production I Will Celebrate My Death, which dealt with Hourmann’s experience of ending the life of a terminally ill patient in 2005 (at her and her daughter’s request) and its repercussions. We hope it has prompted further thought and debate on the complexities of medical ethics and assisted dying.

Once it was clear that no further treatment was possible, Hourmann dared to go against the rigid system in Spain at the time by letting his compassion for his patient take over from his legal constraints.

He suffered greatly because of it, including facing criminal proceedings, with little or no support for a decision he believed was right and made no attempt to hide. But, ultimately, he contributed to the passage of the 2021 law legalising both assisted suicide and euthanasia in Spain.

Will it take someone as brave, strong and principled as Hourmann to challenge and bring about change to our law in Malta? We really hope not.

Kevin Buhagiar, member, and Joanna Williams, committee member, Humanists Malta