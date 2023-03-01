Parking meters

Traffic is worse every day and we need to discourage unnecessary car use. This much is clear.

Paid parking is the way to go. Half the street can have meters and the other half reserved for residents. Set the price at just enough so one car leaves as another arrives. Nobody likes parking meters, not even me, but it’s the only way to go.

I believe that Robert Abela said in his post-election speech that we need to make brave choices. That time is long overdue.

At the moment, the only people who have to be brave are cyclists, scooter riders, pedestrians and one very courageous little old lady on a mobility scooter.

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s

Construction cowboys

Construction in Xaghra.

No, it’s not mist; it’s construction pollution in the building site that Xagħra has become. Every street has this going on.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

Good or bad news?

Jacqueline Calleja (February 25) is right in observing that better conditions of life in this world have reduced the appetite for a better life in the next.

Like Christianity, both Judaism and Islam believe in one God and one only but their ideas of an afterlife are very different from that of Christianity.

It would be helpful to know what eternal future Calleja envisages for pious Muslims and Jews or for those who, however hard they try, cannot relate to God, or the afterlife, as envisaged by any of these three religions.

As it is, her heaven seems to be the final destination only for those who, like herself, live and die as devoted Catholics, servants of a Catholic God. Far from being the Gospel (Good News), this seems for most of humanity rather bad news.

Alan Cooke – Sliema

No more excuses

So now that the Vitals/Steward case has been decided and it has been confirmed that the government should no longer pay the millions we were throwing away, we will now have much more than enough for the government – if it really wants to help diabetics – to be able to provide the diabetic sensors to everyone.

What will it do now – give the needed glucose sensors to all as promised with so much fanfare before the elections or were the promises just empty words?

Charles Bajada – Pietà