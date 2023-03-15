From the online comments

Ombudsman demands proper rules for tables and chairs in public spaces

Recommendations for better enforcement were handed to parliament last week.

“The lack of cooperation, particularly from the Lands Authority, has made it difficult to find a way to enhance its administrative role, particularly on sensitive issues where commercial interests are prevalent,” the ombudsman said.

Why all this impunity from government authorities, when these authorities are supposed to enforce the law? This is another issue which the prime minister must address especially when he said there will be no more cowboy attitude. – Godwin Dalli

Well done to the ombudsman. These creeps have taken over not only pavements, but also create so much noise and sanitary inconvenience to their neighbours living next door and above them.

Outdoor extensions to restaurant, bars and goods outlets (trays included) should only be allowed:

(1) on strictly adjacent property owned and forming part of the premises from where they operate;

(2) after having obtained the neighbours’ full consent in writing. Residents will also have the right to request revocation of permits should very strict permit conditions be infringed;

(3) no music on the premises;

(4) have visible notices for clients to keep noise down;

(5) where places allow, such as very wide seaside pavements, operators are to stick to markers as are being proposed by the ombudsman;

(6) no permanent structures, peripheral walls and sun shades. Umbrellas should be removable;

(7) stored tables, chairs, heaters and other unsightly junk should be covered up in an allocated space (part of the concession);

Marsalforn promenade

(8) the rent charged for public spaces allocated for the purpose in independent open spaces should be based on the footprint in square metres and should be at least double the commercial rates ruling during the term of the permit, that should not exceed two years;

(9) the 1.5 metre allowed by law to leave as passageway should be increased to three metres in busy areas to allow for increased population densities;

(10) no parking spaces are to be allowed to serve for this purpose.

The list certainly goes on, and on. – Charles Falzon

Come summer, we will not be able to walk on the pavements or sit on a public bench to enjoy the sea. Take Marsalforn for example, all the public benches were removed to accommodate the restaurant owners. – Maria Aquilina

Same thing in Xlendi, people cannot enjoy a seafront walk because of all the tables and chairs. Also there, benches have been removed to cater for the restaurants. – Gerry Goodwin

This is the present state of the Marsalforn “waterfront for the family to enjoy” which was “upgraded” with the people’s taxes by this government to accommodate as many tables and chairs. Pedestrians have to walk on the road while the pavements are blocked with ugly tents and piled up restaurant furniture. (See photo) – J. Schembri