Government urged to update rules for energy efficient buildings

A new directive was approved by the European Parliament last week

The government and local councils are not even bothered to switch off lights in their own buildings and towns.

The Gozo ministry is the worst among offenders with very high-energy-consuming cosmic bright white stadium lamps lighting everywhere, blinding everyone, on day and night.

Then, whole vast pedestrian stretches of the island are in total darkness with no lighting at all. But who cares? Ten years of Labour to the detriment of everyone. – Larry Haggins

Very commendable of Alfred Sant to concede that “The aim to create a building stock that is highly energy efficient and carbon-free was commendable and vital in the long run”. But he gives no indication of how long this “long run” can be.

In fact, the best climate science as well as current climatic events suggest that we are already living on borrowed time.

The “long run” is really quite short as far as effective measures are concerned. His point about who in society should carry the burden is a valid one, though. – Edward Mallia

Double glazing has three benefits. It keeps the cold out. It keeps heat in and, in summer, the reverse happens by keeping cold in and heat out, especially if sun blinds are used as well. The third benefit is that of reducing noise be it traffic, aircraft etc. Well worth having. – Tony AZ Borg Solar panels and water heaters. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Solar panels and water heaters. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

We live in an old building and the top floor is as hot as an oven in summer and cold like a fridge in winter. It’s impossible to heat or cool because it would cost a fortune, it’s like heating your garden.

Basically, despite the house being very large, the top floor is uninhabitable.

We are trying to find a solution to insulate our roof but it is a protected building.

I’d appreciate any recommendation from readers about how I can resolve my insulation problem. – P. Bonnici

Communism by the European Commission. This directive will nullify the fundamental right of citizens to own and enjoy property legally built and legally purchased. Our homes will become worthless since they cannot be sold, we will not be able to rent our property and we will be forced to remove our fireplace, our gas heater and our BBQ and be limited in our use of air-conditioning equipment.

We did not vote for this and this is undemocratic communism enforced through subterfuge.

Shame on these useless bureaucrats. – Jean Karl Soler