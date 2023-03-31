Cutajar should be shown the door

Former parliamentary secretary and now backbencher Rosianne Cutajar has given us a true picture of the type of person she is – definitely not fit to represent the Maltese in parliament, especially those who voted for her in the last general election.

Times of Malta (March 25) reported Dutch MP Peter Omtzigt’s comments on the shameful behaviour of Cutajar and her business deals (besides her personal relationship for which we do care a damn) with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspect, Yorgen Fenech. People of her type are a dishonour to the nation and an insult to honest people who labour hard to do their daily duty and make ends meet.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has a lot to answer for,as he should never have allowed her to be a candidate for a general election. Let alone defend her while saying that she already paid a political price.

Nothing new. Unfortunately, this is the policy of the Labour Party in government – rewarding wrongdoers. Examples are endless.

The report ‘Another complaint at CoE would have been justified’ ends with throwing the responsibility for action against her on the Maltese parliament or the speaker of the House since Cutajar was formally representing Malta in the parliamentary assembly.

The ball is now in the court of the prime minister and/or the speaker. It’s their duty to chuck her out of the House. She is not fit for purpose. She is not deign to be an MP. She is an insult to the Maltese and, all this, while being paid for from our taxes.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Bank’s policy

We refer to the editorial ‘BOV’s role in the Vitals hospitals scandal’ carried by the Times of Malta on March 7.

We would like to point out that the bank is committed to safeguard the legitimate interests of its shareholders, clients and other stakeholders while adhering to the applicable regulatory requirements and expectations.

This requires the bank to exercise the necessary caution in its public disclosures, particularly in specific instances, involving clients and other third-party confidentiality to ensure that we are continuously in conformity with the relevant legislation and regulatory obligations.

The bank’s board of directors and executive management are dedicated to promoting and upholding robust governance practices, including those governing client onboarding and the corresponding due diligence requirements as well as credit financing processing procedures.

The bank employs a three-line of defence approach through the bank’s internal audit, the risk and compliance functions as well as relevant management practices implemented by our front-line management team.

Regardless of the bank’s shareholding and organisational structure, the governance systems in place are driven by rigorous checks and balances to prevent abuse and ensure that outcomes are compliant with applicable legislation and regulations.

Kenneth Farrugia, CEO; Gordon Cordina, chairperson, Bank of Valletta, Santa Venera

Uneven justice

Both Mark Camilleri and minister Ian Borg decided to ignore a court’s ruling.

Camilleri will be arrested as soon as he returns to Malta.

Borg will be given VIP treatment every time he returns to Malta.

Something is not right in this island of ours.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar