Much more needs to be done

Persons with disability should be included in everyday activities and encouraged to have roles similar to their peers who do not have a disability.

This involves more than simply encouraging people; it requires making sure that adequate policies and practices are in effect in the community; it requires making sure everybody has the same opportunities to participate in every aspect of life to the best of their abilities and desires.

Persons with disability face barriers that stop them from taking part in society. File photo: Shutterstock.com

In the last half century, Malta made significant progress in the disability sector. Malta signed and ratified the United Nation Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), an international human rights convention which sets out the fundamental human rights of persons with disability.

We started thinking and talking about the social model of disability, which is a way of thinking about disability. This model was created by the persons with disability themselves. This is because persons with disability face barriers that stop them from taking part in society.

It is the physical, social and attitudinal barriers that make a person disabled. Disability is something that is created by an inaccessible society.

There is so much more to be done. We need to move forward. Today, we are still mentioning and facing the same problems year after year.

We need to evaluate what is working, or not, in this sector and be courageous to put a stop to those services which are not functioning and improve those which need upgrading.

This homework needs to start immediately as only then can the services for persons with disability become as effective as they should be. Moreover, the evaluation of the whole sector should also be considered. This would help understand the real needs of all persons with disability in Malta and Gozo and help introduce those services which are still lacking.

Recently, we heard persons with disability/conditions indirectly stating that they are not happy with their lives and they do not wish for any other to be in their same position.

It is the physical, social and attitudinal barriers, together with the lack of professional services, which make these persons unhappy with their lives to this extent. This ought to be an eye-opener for the government and policymakers that much more needs to be done in this sector.

Marthese Mugliette – president, Malta Federation of Organisations of Persons with Disability.