A scourge stalking Malta

At first glance, this electric free-for-all seems like good news for the environment, the people of Malta and the sharing economy. But it cannot last.

They jostle for space not only with old-fashioned bicycles and vehicles running on diesel or petrol but also with shared electric cars, electric-assisted bicycles and privately owned electric skateboards and electric monowheels.

E-scooters have completely divided people. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In a nation ferociously keen on introducing, if not enforcing, bureaucratic rules, it all screams out for better regulation.

Piles of scooters discarded by the roadside, a worrying number of injuries and even some road deaths have provoked a growing backlash in some places. Coupled with that we need a crackdown on the anarchic dockless scooters.

E-scooters have completely divided people. Either people think they are the best thing ever or they are a scourge. I saw someone had put one in a skip. In no way am I advocating a ban on them but, please, let us have our pedestrian zones once again become a space for everyone.

Mark Said – Msida

Illusory superiority

Recent correspondence (July 21) regarding emergency contraception (EC) reminded me of the concept of “illusory superiority” proposed by Dunning and Kruger, two social psychologists, in 1999.

This cognitive bias is expressed in an inflated self-assessment of one’s abilities and a concomitant lack of insight into one’s weakness.

We see this over and over again in statements by the anti-choice brigade.

As a medical doctor, gynaecologist and scientist, I strongly object to this. I further contend that failing to provide accurate information regarding EC as well as persisting in trying to have it banned is an egregious example of “illusory superiority”. We must counter the normalisation of false beliefs that are overconfidently asserted by those who are not experts.

For the record, a review of 33 scientific studies published in January 2022 clearly shows that, when taken after ovulation, EC does not affect implantation and results in similar conception rates compared to placebo.

Persons with no relevant background or experience confidently marching into the media arena and arguing with professional experts such as those at the European Medicines Authority (EMA), seemingly unaware of how much they don’t know, certainly smacks of “illusory superiority”.

Those holding these false beliefs should forward any evidence that EC interferes with fertilisation and implantation to the EMA. Let us see if they change their position. I’m not holding my breath.

Isabel Stabile, obo Doctors for Choice – St Julian’s