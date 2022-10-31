Marooned at the airport

On arriving at Malta International Airport on the morning of August 21 at 12.15am, I found that my flight, EZY8828 to London Gatwick, had been cancelled.

My complaint is in two parts.

Firstly, with Easyjet. Easyjet information specifically states that, in the event of a delay or cancellation, Easyjet ground crew will be on hand to assist you. They were definitely noticeable by their absence. Trying to get any information or help was impossible.

Easyjet states: “We will keep you informed about your flight status.” If that is to be believed, how come I was not informed earlier about the flight being cancelled?

I certainly will not be flying with Easyjet again.

Secondly, my complaint is with Malta airport. On enquiring about why the flight had been cancelled, I was told that there was no pilot to fly the plane.

All the airport staff members were doing was handing out pamphlets telling people about their rights in the case of delays or cancellations.

I asked about getting transferred to another flight to Gatwick but was told that all the flights were full, however, I could get transferred to a flight to Athens where I could look for a flight to Gatwick myself. This I did not find appealing.

I went on to ask another member of the airport staff if she knew why the flight had been cancelled and she said that she did not work for that airline. So, then I asked her if she had worked for the airline what would she do and she said she would have done the same. She made no effort to give any help to all the people that had turned up for this flight and she just walked away.

Why do these people have these jobs but have no idea how to treat people?

I contacted my husband who was in the UK and he searched the internet for a flight. The earliest flight he found was a Ryanair flight on Saturday, August 27. I was then left with the challenge of finding accommodation for six days.

All in all, I was quite disgusted with the treatment I received from both Easyjet and Malta International Airport.

Jean Gardner – Hampshire, UK

Lucky car owners

I do not have a car. So, to go from point A to point B, I throw myself at the mercy of public transport. But how maltreated I am!

Rarely do I have the very good fortune of a bus arriving at the appointed time. The nearest is either five minutes or so early (and I miss the bus) or else it comes about 10 minutes late… or not at all.

Some wise soul would say: it’s free now, so what do you expect?

Public buses rarely arrive on time. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

While I jealousy watch cars passing by contemplating my not having one, I remember that far away expression of years ago: “B’tal-linja jaqbillek” (it pays to catch the bus).

I bet those who coined the expression came up with it when they were in their own car and not using public transport.

Joseph Cachia – St Paul’s Bay