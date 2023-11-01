Open doors

I refer to articles that have been published regarding the safeguarding of buildings deemed to be of historic importance by the cultural historic watchdog, the most recent being the Joseph Calleia house/door.

Would Times of Malta consider running a poll to understand if the view of the cultural heritage watchdog is in tune with the public’s or is it a case of extreme hoarding?

Joseph Calleia’s house has been demolished and only the door remains. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

It would be unimaginable for a country of such a small size to hold on to every single building that might be of historical value.

In this particular matter, without wanting to diminish Calleia’s endeavours towards modernisation, he did not invent the air conditioner, the lift or intercom. Furthermore, if the cultural heritage deems this building to be of national interest should it not have already been open to the public for viewing?

We could have had glass screens installed over the mentioned installations for all to see and enjoy. It seems this building only became interesting once it was demolished. Or are we keeping the door?

David Demicoli – Swatar

University ranking

I refer to the article ‘University of Malta drops in global rankings for arts, computing, medicine’ (October 26).

In the first instance, there is a factual error in the statement “There was no change from last year for… engineering (1,001 to 1,200)”. Readers should know that the university placed in the 801-1,000 position in the engineering area, both in the latest 2024 rankings as well as in 2023.

They should also be aware of some basic facts pertaining to these rankings. Quoting a position on world rankings, such as those by THE or QS or any other ranking agency, requires one to present the proper context and meanings of these numbers before rushing in to publish the data as a major scoop worthy of front-page news.

There are approximately 31,000 universities worldwide and to be ranked within the first 1,000 means that the University of Malta is placed among the world’s top three per cent.

To our mind, this fact is the real news-worthy information and not the minor slippage from last year’s position within this select group of three per cent to the new one within the same select group.

The achievement in global rankings of Malta’s only national university should make Malta and the Maltese more than proud, especially considering the challenges and constraints their university faces, embedded as it is, in the small-scale economy of the island nation.

While rankings can offer valuable insights into the worth of universities, they should not overshadow the unique and crucial roles which these special institutions play within their regions and socio-economic contexts.

Much weight, perhaps too much, is placed by ranking agencies on research performance and this is strongly determined by levels of funding that powers this activity. Viewed in this light, the university’s position in the global rankings is truly impressive.

Pierre Cassar, director, Marketing, Communications & Alumni Office, University of Malta, Msida