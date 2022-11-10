Preserving our fishing villages

The two-storied fishermen’s houses along some stretches of the old parts of the seafronts of the villages of Marsaxlokk, Marsascala, Birżebbuġa and Marsalforn are part of our heritage and should be preserved for posterity.

Unfortunately, there is the danger that the derelict state of some of these houses and the commercial potential of the space fronting these houses on the seaside offer the perfect setting for the so-called developers to step in to demolish these quaint buildings and convert them into drab concrete multi-storeyed apartments with balconies that look more like half-opened drawers of a metal office filing cabinet.

A few modern concrete buildings with facades that jar painfully with adjacent old fishermen’s houses are already under construction. Probably more are in the offing. It only takes one such “development” for it to be invoked as a precedent for other new similar apartments.

If we are not vigilant, these few remaining locations will be converted into another Xlendi or St Paul’s Bay. We must nip this rot in the bud.

A prerequisite to keep the hands of insatiable developers off these houses is for the government and the Planning Authority to appreciate the cultural and historic value of these villages and put them on a par with Mdina and inland village cores when it comes to issuing new building permits. As it is impossible to build a block of flats in, say, Villegaignon Street, in Mdina so it should be with some stretches on the seafront of the fishing villages mentioned above.

We must constantly keep in mind that developers and speculators would have no scruples to pounce if given a chance and if their god, the money, is there.

Burano’s colourful houses can serve as a catalyst for our seafront villages. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The next thing is to apply some imagination as to what could be done. The government should launch an improved scheme to financially help the owners to restore these houses to their pristine condition, starting with the facades but also with all modern comforts on the inside to make the scheme attractive. Owners who agree to participate must consent to have the facades of their houses painted to a predetermined colour scheme. Wooden balconies are to be incorporated wherever possible.

An upgrade of the promenade, with clean and well-designed street furniture, would enhance the project further; unnecessary bulky items that clutter the promenade are to be carted away.

What I am suggesting is nothing new. Imagine how the blaze of colours in Portofino, Murano, Bruges, Amsterdam and Copenhagen (to mention just a few towns and villages) could give our fishing villages a joyous mood; a daily feast for residents and tourists alike.

The colourful luzzu and the blue sea have made their statement. Will we respond?

A select committee composed of artists, architects and representatives from Heritage Malta, other NGOs and the Aesthetics Board (if this is still operative) should put their heads together to make sure that such a project would be implemented within the parameters of good taste.

But, then, do we have individuals with the necessary panache and verve to set to this idea with spirit before the speculators win the day?

Joe Pace Ross – Sliema