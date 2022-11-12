New beverage recycle scheme fiasco

On November 14, we will witness the introduction of the beverage recycling scheme. Consumers will pay an additional 10c on any plastic or canned drink purchased.

My involvement in the scheme is due to my work as a shopkeeper. On November 1, through an e-mail, BCRS communicated the modus operandi of the scheme.

Years of negotiations with key shareholders have been nullified as, out of the blue, we were told that customers can return the recycled bottles to our stores. On enquiring months and weeks ago with BCRS about the return of the recycling bottles, the reverse vending machines (RVMs) were always the sole medium to be used by customers.

At no point were grocery and confectionery outlets mentioned as points of recycling.

My opposition to this U-turn is due to the fact that small shops cannot cope with their daily working chores and simultaneously become a bring-in site for plastic bottles. One would need to employ a full-time person to check the bottles returned and create the space where to store them.

BCRS informed us that clients cannot bring more than 50 bottles at once. This is laughable, as 10 persons with 10 bottles each would result in a staggering 100 bottles.

One has to remember that most stores are open for 12 hours or longer, so, with the latter example, I was being conservative. Imagine having to deal with this scenario all week long.

This scheme has been coming for years, so it is disappointing and distressing to see it turn into a fiasco before it even starts.

Dane Cauchi – Mellieħa

Secret, no more

With bated breath we await November 14 to dawn. Then, the secret will be out.

During the last weeks, a lot of longish huts (pictured above) have littered our fair land (about 300 say those who are in the know). The upper parts decorated with dark glass, thus concealing what is hidden in their nether regions.

These huts, that seem to spring out during the night, are set up by the BCRS (Beverage Container Refund Scheme) Malta Ltd. Theirs is a scheme worthy of applause as, in due course, there will not be a single plastic bottle littering the island. You get a 10c voucher for every bottle you feed the huts. And who is going to forgo that sum?

As at October 27, there are about 2,250 kinds of bottles that are accepted in the scheme.

Being Malta, I am sure the scheme will cause consternation, anger, misuse, etc., although in some countries it is accepted as a way of life.

But now, here’s the rub, which minister will traverse all over Malta to inaugurate these 300 huts? Or will the prime minister himself perhaps do the honour of feeding his plastic bottle to set the whole thing in motion?

To know more I tried to contact them on their mobile 9909 9955 as per their website but no one was picking up my call.

Ah well, time will tell.

Joseph Cachia – St Paul’s Bay