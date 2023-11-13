Disturbing a hornet’s nest

US diplomat Anthony Blinken called on Israeli leaders to do more to protect Palestinians – this was only lip service. At the same time, he promised billions of dollars to Israel. Rather than encroach slowly on Palestine land, this money will obviously be used to wipe out Palestine and claim the land for their own Jewish State.

Hamas have played into the hands of Israel and America.

History taught us that, in a conquered nation, unless it is helped to rebuild itself, factions would fester and spread. After WWI, Germany was humiliated, leaving a vacuum to be filled and a superpower was created which led to WWII. After the defeat of the Axis, George Marshall advised American president Dwight Eisenhower of their past mistakes and that they should help the vanquished rather than leave a vacuum for communism to take over.

Israel, with the help of the American, will, in time, annihilate what is left of Palestine but, as we are already witnessing, where there was peaceful coexistence is now becoming a hotbed of hate and antisemitism.

The Jewish State has the right to defend itself, by all means, but, as we observe in The Merchant of Venice, the Jewish money lender Shylock was awarded his pound of flesh but no blood to be shed.

If Hamas is the enemy, then bombing innocent children in their homes is a war crime to which America is also accountable. Hamas are considered terrorists but Palestinians are not terrorists, most are friendly and peaceful.

Unfortunately, Blinken on behalf of his senior citizen, Joe Biden, disturbed a hornet’s nest, possibly on home soil.

The spend on road maintenance

I see that, for next year, €30m will be spent on maintenance work. Maybe they could start by resurfacing Triq Sir George Borg, in Sliema. This road has several large potholes and weeds growing in the section between Howard Street and Triq Dum Karm Psaila.

