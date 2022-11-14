Enhancing dialogue and cooperation

Tunisia will be hosting the 18th Summit of the International Organisation of the Francophone (OIF) on the island of Djerba on November 19 and 20. This event is one of the largest gatherings of heads of state and of government due to the fact that the organisation has 88 member states and governments, including 27 observers, divided into seven regions of the world.

The summit will be preceded by the 38th session of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie and the meeting of the Permanent Committee of the Francophonie. These two meetings will be accompanied by a rich programme of side events, including the Village de la Francophonie and an Economic Forum.

Tunisia was a founding member of this organisation that preaches the universal values of solidarity, democracy, freedom of expression and respect of human rights. Malta has joined the OIF as an observer member after it was elected as such in the Yerevan, Armenia, summit in 2018.

Tunisia has spared no efforts in order to guarantee the success of this summit, which marks the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the OIF.

The Djerba summit will, no doubt, be an important milestone in the history of the organisation.

The theme of the 18th summit will be ‘Connectivity in diversity: digital technology, a vector of development and solidarity in the French-speaking world’. This theme is proving to be more relevant than ever, especially with the global crisis generated by the pandemic which has highlighted the importance of connectivity to maintain a regular exchange between the different peoples.

The world today needs more than ever to enhance the values of dialogue and cooperation between peoples around the world and new communication technologies are the ideal vector to facilitate this task.

In a difficult global situation marked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the multiplication of threats to international peace and security as well as the fragile recovery of the world economy, it is more than ever imperative to access to a new level of our multilateral cooperation by placing solidarity and co-development at the centre of action of the member states of the OIF.

Yassine El Oued – Ambassador of Tunisia in Malta, Attard

Actions and character traits differ

The Times of Malta front page reporting on the attack on the Curia.

My encounters with Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici proved beyond doubt that he was a gentle, generous, upright, very clever person with an analytical mind.

So, it will do him justice if someone who knew him very well explain how his political actions led to the closure of Church schools, the vindictiveness against teachers who took strike action, the attack on the law courts and the sacking of the Curia.

The latter actions do not square with his acknowledged characteristics.

May he rest in peace.

Charles Farrugia – Rabat