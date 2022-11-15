Reaching recycling targets

Reference is being made to the letters to the editor ‘New beverage recycle scheme fiasco’ by Dane Cauchi and ‘Secret, no more’ by Joseph Cachia (November 12).

The matter of having millions of beverage containers placed on our market is a fact that cannot be denied.

Malta places over 230 million such containers on the market every year and, yet, the collection of these containers is very low and, more importantly, the recycling targets that Malta has achieved over these past years has always placed it at the end of the EU list. Something must be done and every change brings with it criticism, opposition and even a level of resentment.

BCRS Malta Ltd came to exist following the setting up of associations that represent the various sectors in the market that collectively place beverage containers into our homes, restaurants and bars. Something had to be done to have effective recycling systems in place and to bring Malta in line with other major European markets. This was not an easy task as all the stakeholders had to be involved in the discussions and the investment required for such a mammoth task needed to be put together.

Private enterprise rose to the occasion and moved ahead to create what shall be a DRS system that is based on already well-established systems and a best practice showcase.

As anyone can understand collecting, transporting and, ultimately, recycling 230 million beverage containers is a behemoth task of unimaginable scale and resource.

After all the necessary legislation, licences and plans were put in place, the company started operations to set up the necessary network to put the systems in place and, apart from building an operations centre that is one of the lowest carbon footprint buildings in Malta, it also set up a system based on the Internet of Things to have an RVM machine network all over Malta and Gozo.

Recycling bottles. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

This network is made up of both public hubs and hubs placed in supermarkets. This was based on models that are already in operation in many EU countries and also having an equal balance between public and supermarket hubs.

The total investment that has been put into the project is in excess of €18 million and 320 RVMs across the country. All the public hubs went through a rigorous process of approval to make them accessible to the pubic and, at the same time, not be too cumbersome and in the way.

These hubs require a certain footprint to have an effective return of recycled material which is ultimately the goal that shall help Malta achieve targets that have been unattainable to date.

This RVM network is not enough though and retailers have an obligation towards their customers to collect beverage containers that fall within scope and are sold by their establishment. The obligation to do so is not something that BCRS Malta Ltd has brought out of the blue but is part and parcel of the legislation, passed through our parliament in 2019, that always stated that retail outlets may be tasked to undertake manual collection.

BCRS Malta Ltd has invested in excess of €7 million in the RVM network and we are certain that the majority of consumers shall choose these machines as their preferred method of recycling beverage containers.

One may understand that the easiest thing would be to criticise a system before it starts because every change brings about resistance.

The company has made its utmost to have an efficient and effective system in place and it is now the turn of the consumers to do their part and assist Malta achieve its targets and help future generations have a better environment than we have today.

Edward Chetcuti, CEO, BCRS Malta Ltd – Birżebbuġa