Integrity in public office

Conflict of interest is often used as a battle cry within the realm of the Planning Authority, within the judiciary, the legal profession, in various roles and functions of the central administration and, surprisingly, even vis-à-vis the former commissioner for standards in public life, George Hyzler, who, at the same time he faced such an allegation, was himself reviewing eight cases of conflict of interest.

Conflict of interest and clientelism are major problems on the local scene. Perhaps it is due to the small size of our country and the fact that everyone knows everyone. A former prime minister once aptly described this scourge as an ever-growing circle of ‘friends of friends’.

Conflicts of interest can undermine the fundamental integrity of officials, decisions, agencies and governments. We do not need to go much back in time to list numerous situations where conflicts of interest were alleged, perceived or occurred in fact and were not investigated, allayed or redressed.

Yet, in the time that the media in our country has been bringing things into the open with a clean breath of fresh air, we have learned about corrupt spending practices and unethical conflicts of interest that keep wasting taxpayers’ money and keeping beautiful Malta from being the great nation of our dreams.

There are increasing expectations from ordinary citizens, business leaders and civil society that our governments should deliver higher standards of integrity in the civil service, public institutions, public services, government-controlled corporations and the government itself. In this context, conflict of interest in its various forms should become a significant consideration in the day-to-day work of those who occupy public offices and positions of trust.

Left unresolved, a conflict of interest can result in corrupt conduct, abuse of public office, misconduct, breach of trust or unlawful action. More importantly, public confidence in the integrity of public institutions can also be seriously damaged.

Civil servants and public officials are expected to use their powers and resources for the public good in accordance with the law and government policy. They should be prepared to be accountable for the decisions they make and to justify their official decisions and actions to a relevant authority or publicly, as appropriate in the circumstances.

Mark Said – Msida

Values and dignity lost

We have become a country where impunity reigns. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

‘Losing our values and dignity’ is the title of a back-page-long interesting article (November 6) by Salesian Fr Charles Cini.

Reading it makes you realise how Malta has changed in the last few years.

We have become a country where impunity reigns; where whatever wrong is done by a selective few, no action is taken. Certain friends and friends of friends who happen to wave the Labour flag are getting away with murder.

Typical examples are two of the latest scandals – the social service racket and the granting of a driving licence to drivers unable to drive.

What makes matters worse is the fact that, instead of punishing the architects of these scandals and other crimes, the authors of such scandals are being congratulated for helping people in need.

One rightly asks: where is the police commissioner in all this? Where is the attorney general? Both are completely absent.

Added to this, although one admires the fact that the president of the republic is so attentive to matters related to ceremonial duties and how to collect money for those less fortunate through the Community Chest Fund, his silence is deafening when it comes to condemning scandals coming to light almost every day.

Cini’s article needs to be read and understood. We need to ask ourselves what we are doing to get back our traditional values and dignity which, through the ages, made our country stand out with pride.

I end by quoting president John F. Kennedy: “Ask what you can do for your country and not what your country can do for you.”

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta