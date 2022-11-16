Malta’s uglification

As a Maltese-American who has returned to Malta at least 40 times over the last four decades, often bringing student groups from DePaul University, Chicago, I have witnessed both progress and ruin.

While impressed by Malta’s development as a cultural destination and by the care that has gone into the preservation of her archaeological heritage, I have been appalled by the lack of zoning or, to be more precise, by the total ignoring of zoning laws.

As a child, I remember seeing photographs of blitzed buildings in both Floriana and Valletta; the wartime destruction, dreadful as it was, was nothing compared to the modern-day demolition of Malta’s towns, villages and way of life.

Because of the pandemic, I was unable to visit Malta for two years but the Malta I found upon my return last month was unrecognisable. Across the island, one can see nothing but cranes, construction sites, concrete blocks of flats and towering hotels; add to the mix endless traffic jams and the constant roar of Bolt/Wolt motor cycles and what is left is a descent into Dante’s Inferno.

All this is precisely why I chose Mellieħa as my destination. In the past, I have often stayed in Sliema but now even walking along the seafront is stress-producing on account of the noise, scooters on the pavement and endless construction. Naturally, I ruled out Buġibba, Qawra and St Paul’s Bay – all of which are more like a sprawling holiday camp than a residential area – as well as Marsalforn and Xlendi, in Gozo.

Mellieħa, my family assured me, would be a much more peaceful alternative. And so it was, until the end of my visit. Then, to my horror, I discovered that the Pergola Hotel has applied to build a three-storey addition on top of the existing structure at Triq Snajjin.

Should this application be approved, this structure will not only dominate the skyline but will also set a precedent for further development in the area. Inevitably, there will be more tourists, more traffic, more dust, more jackhammers and one less bastion of peace and tranquillity.

Obviously, I am not a resident of Mellieħa but what happens here affects me deeply. As my visits “home” become longer and more frequent, I would like to think of Mellieħa as a sanctuary in every sense of the word – as a place where I can rest, reflect and enjoy the incredible natural beauty that, at the present time, stretches as far as the eye can see.

In my teens, I was an active member of Din l-Art Ħelwa; now, in my ‘golden years’ I would like to leave a fair land for future generations.

Elizabeth-Anne Stewart – Mellieħa

Farewell Ton

Tony Abela is an inspiration to us all who knew him. It was such a pleasure to study with him, to work hand in hand with him and to laugh with him. Always positive, even in difficult times, with a humour that lifted one, and looking to help others.

Nothing was insurmountable, nothing impossible, everyone could be helped.

Tony was so proud of his family and will always remain a guiding light by their side. We will all miss him but we will always remember him as a man who always sought to do good.

Rest in peace Ton.

Austin Sammut – Mosta