Ordeal to contact GO

I have been trying unsuccessfully to contact GO for three whole days to report on my bad TV reception. I have been phoning number 8007 2121 at different times of the day starting from 8.30am.

Just to make sure that I was ringing the correct number, I tried the various choices suggested to lodge my report. In desperation, I also rang up number 1182. The result was the same: a continuous ringing tone accompanied with a voice nauseatingly thanking you for calling GO plc and inviting you to call GO on WhatsApp or whatever.

This shabby customer service is little short of downright shameful, yes utter downright shameful. I was left with no option but to air my disgust through Times of Malta.

Just grin and bear it. What a shame.

Amabile Galea – Balzan

Permanent Malta-Gozo link

I refer to the news item ‘No sense to shelve permanent Malta-Gozo link plans’ (November 7).

I beg to differ with the key figures quoted by the correspondent who are, after all, expressing their own personal views. I can assure Franco Mercieca that I am a Gozitan also and if he really practices democracy, I have every right to express my opinion against the tunnel.

The CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber is merely parroting the dream of the president of the GBC.

He does not mention the members of the GBC who cannot claim he is speaking on behalf of the Gozitan business community considering GBC’s low membership.

The CEO goes further to admit that Gozo is already overdeveloped, indirectly confirming that passiveness prevails at the GBC.

They never drew the attention of the government about the gradual destruction of Gozo, especially Marsalforn and Xlendi.

Now they are using this as an excuse that, once Gozo is already ruined, then we might as well hammer the last nail into its coffin with this outrageous project.

I wonder why the journalist did not request the views of the Gozo Tourism Association.

This is not an issue about shelving the tunnel project; it is a decision which the Gozitans have a democratic right to make.

I have commissioned three surveys through MISCO (available for one to refer to) which confirm that the majority of Gozitans are against this white elephant and that Gozitans prefer a referendum to decide their own destiny.

Maybe the correspondent should have been more objective when referring to this sensitive issue and consider the views of key figures representing a wider spectrum of all Gozitans.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria