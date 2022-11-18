Shame!

These e-scooters have become a real pest. You cannot stroll along St Julian’s/Sliema promenade without the risk of being run down by one of them. I have seen it happen several times.

Scooters parked by Censu Tabone's monument in St Julian's.

Not to mention the careless parking on pavements rendering it impossible to walk or, more importantly, manoeuvre a wheelchair. It’s about time strict rules are established and penalties applied.

In recent months, they have been conspicuously littering public monuments.

Ċensu Tabone’s monument, in St Julian’s (see photo) has become a shameful deposit of these damned scooters.

Authorities, can you please take this in hand?

Cannot the area around this monument be closed with planters to block away those pestering intruders?

Philip Farrugia Randon – St Julian’s

One in a million

I felt the need to make public a good deed because it is a rarity nowadays.

A few days ago, my wife and I decided to go for a car ride. After having reached our destination and parked my car, I realised that I didn’t have my mobile with me.

I at once recalled that I had placed it, temporarily, on the roof of my car to put in some items in the booth, before we left, and must have forgotten to pick it up.

I decided to call my phone number not expecting any answer. To my surprise, a certain ‘Karim’ answered my phone, telling me that he picked up the phone after seeing it slide off my car.

He gave me his contact number and assured me that my phone was safe with him.

The following day, I went to collect it and thanked him heartily for his kind deed.

“No, no, no,” was his immediate reply. “You don’t need to thank me. The phone is yours. I don’t have to be thanked for giving you something which is yours.”

I was spellbound, not only for having been returned my phone but also for the way he reasoned.

I asked him about his identity since he was a foreigner. He told me that he was a Muslim from Egypt living and working in Malta.

I once more thanked him and praised him for his sincere and open-hearted gesture. “You are one in a million! We need more people like you nowadays,” I stressed. What a much better world we would be living in.

May such acts of kindness be recorded more frequently and may each one of us be eager to follow suit.

Ray Azzopardi – Xemxija

Truth and justice

Some legal minds seem to be hell-bent to obstruct, by all means possible, the quest for truth and justice.

Do they not realise that there can be no freedom without truth and no peace without justice?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar