In defence of truth

I refer to Barbara Gauci’s letter ‘Convincing arguments’ (September 6).

Klaus Vella Bardon’s contributions have always been deeply informed, lucid, thorough and blunt. I stand four-square with him in his steady two-decades tough mindedness in defence of the truth and against those who are not happy to enjoy their religious belief or unbelief in silence but persistently debunk and denounce the Catholic Church and its teachings.

In all humility, I have done that myself in my very poor way. However, lately, I had all my letters suppressed.

Gauci should have studied Isabel Stabile’s letter better because, in her sly and subtle way, she described all those who oppose her views as possessing a concomitant lack of insight into one’s weakness, implying vulnerability, feebleness and drivel, which is arrogant, to say the least.

Vella Bardon knows his onions and never wasted his talent and credentials but steadfastly and convincingly managed to communicate his vast knowledge of any subject he writes about to the press.

In these turbulent days, it is good to do as the Psalmist (Psalm 40):

To do your will, O my God, is my delight and your law is within my heart!

I announced your justice in the vast assembly, I did not restrain my lips, as you, O Lord know.

Your justice, I had not hidden within my heart; your faithfulness and your salvation I have spoken of.

I have made no secret of your kindness and your truth in the vast assembly.

I am just as anxious and on tenterhooks to see a denial of his theory in this paper as to see this letter published.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar

Trench war

With reference to my letter published in The Sunday Times of Malta on October 30, it was erroneously printed that French soldiers carried the picture of St Therese of Lisieux in World War 2. It should have been World War 1, since there was no trench war in WWII.

Jacqueline Calleja – Naxxar

Massacre on Maltese roads

Two deaths a month from road traffic accidents.

That is in addition to the many drivers and car passengers seriously injured in those accidents.

Traffic accidents are on the increase.

What about pedestrians? Horrifically, it is almost daily that a pedestrian is hit and seriously injured or killed by a car or other vehicle.

This is becoming a nightmare.

Where are the traffic police and traffic wardens? Actually, do those departments still exist?

As a doctor who served for many years worldwide, I’m totally shocked and stunned.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ