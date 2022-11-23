A true vote for Malta

How inspiring to read Victor Calleja’s admirable (and admirably concise) analysis of Malta’s political life and its possible future (November 17).

Non-governmental organisations and alternative parties are slowly but steadily gaining strength by attracting members from both Malta’s main political traditions who are increasingly dissatisfied with the political status quo.

What is just as urgently needed are politicians from both main parties who have both the imagination and courage to build bridges and, thus, to challenge what is effectively the ruinous cosy consensus between the Labour and the Nationalist parties.

That won’t happen unless and until they start to lose votes by holding on to the present position.

As always in a democracy, power lies with the people.

If the people of Malta really want change, they should not hesitate to use it.

Alan Cooke – Sliema

The taste of water

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Following medical advice to start drinking 15 glasses of water every day, l perused the kitchen tap water (direct from the Water Services Corporation supply) for whole days. This resulted in a queer taste in my mouth affecting my palate.

I followed this with another three days drinking bottled fine table water and l am back to normal. I appreciate the fact that the WSC are embarking on a huge revamp of the water supply to reach maximum goodness but this is taking too long.

No wonder people keep using bottled water which, as we all know, results in excessive use of plastic. There is surely a great difference in quality between the above-mentioned types of drinking water.

Hopefully, the day will come when we can say that we are served with first-class, potable drinking water.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Taking our earthly life seriously

The month of November clearly shows us that our earthly life definitely has an end. For those who want to prepare themselves for God’s judgement, which we all will be having when we die, it is high time to grow in the art of the examination of conscience.

In his book Peace of Soul: Timeless Wisdom on Finding Serenity and Joy, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen writes: “The examination of conscience never induces despair, always hope… Because examination of conscience is done in the light of God’s love, it begins with a prayer to the Holy Spirit to illumine our minds. A soul then acts toward the Spirit of God as toward a watchmaker who will fix our watch”.

What a blessing to take our earthly life seriously by doing the examination of conscience daily!

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa