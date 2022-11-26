It’s no laughing matter

In a sound bite recorded during the recent SME Malta week, Joe Farrugia, director general of the Malta Employers’ Association was quoted saying that some students finishing their secondary school education are almost illiterate. So very true. This is not a recent phenomenon.

What has gone wrong in the last 20-25 years? How did this come about? How are the students promoted from year to year and how do they use the time in the classroom for five long years?

I finished secondary education more than 50 years ago and I can say, with my hand firmly on my heart, that, except for the early dropouts, not a single student from my class or from my school or from any secondary school in Malta, for that matter, completed the five-year term and came out almost illiterate.

Why is the standard of English, spoken and written, generally so poor? Many tertiary education graduates seek help to prepare a job application. Similarly, most dissertations are ‘vetted’ for their language standard by family or friends prior to submission.

Some months ago, I e-mailed ARMS a one-line question, asking why the eco reduction was not applied on my latest electricity bill.

The following is the unedited text of the reply I received from their customer care:

“Dear Mr Pisani,

“Thanks for making me a community.

“With reference to your e-mail we received about the eco reduction please note that all electricity readings are current, the eco reduction download is not entitled to be that the current amount of the limit has been exceeded.

“For your information the eco reduction is as follows. 1750X the number of registered persons/365X the number of measurements of the electricity bill.

“If the total target exceeds the total electricity consumption of such a bill, the eco-reduction cannot.

“Thank you very much

“Best regards.”

This reminds me of the 1970s British sitcom Mind Your Language, only that it is not amusing at all, coming from the billing arm of the state energy provider.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

Shocking news

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

It was shocking to read in Times of Malta (October 29) that our ravished and overpopulated island will “welcome 2.2 million tourists by the end of 2022”. This was not what was envisioned for Malta when tourism started in the 1960s.

An article on Malta in The Sunday Times of London (October 9, 1966) reported that “tour operators arrive every day in droves, trying to make block bookings. They expect a record total of 70,000 tourists by the end of the year, almost double last year’s total...

“Valletta turns out to be beautiful, and the adjoining Maltese islands of Gozo and Comino are probably two of the most unspoiled islands in the world.”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

The Aħrax deal

In my dream, I asked the Lord: “Is there a possibility that the FKNK and the ministers involved ask for forgiveness for the illegal Miżieb and l-Aħrax deal?”

“Not in my time,” the Lord answered.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar