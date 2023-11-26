Rome’s tragic garbage mistake

Images of Rome full of garbage went around the world last summer. It was not the first time and maybe it won’t even be the last. How is it possible that one of the most famous, admired and visited cities in the world, the capital of a European country and the centre of Christianity has sunk that low?

Until the early 1980s, the waste treatment system operating in Rome was at the forefront. It was praised by one of the world leaders of the environmental movement, Barry Commoner, who indicated it as an example to follow.

What went wrong? It’s extremely simple, Rome made a tragic mistake. It took the apparently most convenient and cheap path. It relied on the huge Malagrotta landfill, the largest in Europe, not far from Fiumicino airport and the sea. Once an abandoned quarry, today it is a hill of almost 90 metres high, more or less the size of 300 football fields.

It looks like one of the hills in the area but there is an enormous difference: under a thin layer of ground lies an immense mass of waste accumulated over 30 years, together with millions of cubic metres of leachate and biogas. Sooner or later, landfills run out, however big they may be, and if an effective alternative for waste disposal has not been built in time the ‘chickens come home to roost’. This is what happened last summer.

Garbage piled up in Rome. File photo: Shutterstock.com

That’s not all. Ten years after its closure in 2013, the Malagrotta landfill is still creating problems. Work to treat it and to stop pollution will begin next January and will cost around €250 million and last three years. The buried waste will not be removed. It will remain forever where it is now, as a monument to the blindness of national and local politics.

Thanks to the Malagrotta landfill, Rome’s council administration saved a lot of money over the years but now it has to spend much more than it saved; around €7.5 billion on a system of plants for the treatment and disposal of its waste, one of which to build a controversial waste-to-energy plant capable of burning 600,000 tons of waste per year, around 40 per cent of the overall yearly production of the city.

If the ambitious system to capture and store at sea the CO2 produced by the waste-to-energy plant does not work (there are no plants like this in the world), Rome will pay even more dearly for its mistakes because of fines the European Commission will soon impose. A huge economic risk that a prudent administration should try to avoi but relentlessly will have to cover.

I spoke about these topics at the International Applied Social Sciences Congress held in Malta last week and organised by Prof. Simon Grima of the University of Malta and Prof. Ercan Özen of the Usak University (Turkey). It was an opportunity to observe the significant changes that have taken place in Malta over the last 10 years, probably related to the fast demographic growth.

Such transformations usually boost the economic system, especially the construction sector. They also open up problems, like the necessity to adapt the waste management and disposal system.

I wish a future conference will give politicians and academics the opportunity for a public discussion on these topics. Malta, one of the most precious pearls of the Mediterranean Sea, doesn’t have to make mistakes, for the sake of present and future generations.

DR ANDREA IMPERIA – Department of Social and Economic Sciences, Sapienza University of Rome, Italy