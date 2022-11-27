Rome is ideally positioned to host Expo 2030

The universal exhibition or World Expo is a renowned international gathering of nations. It is dedicated to fostering dialogue on themes of development and progress and it is also focused on finding solutions to pressing challenges of our time by offering a journey inside a universal theme through engaging and immersive activities.

Along the years, World Expos became unrivalled among international events in their size, scale and duration as well as visitor numbers. It offers large-scale platforms for education and progress aimed at improving people’s living conditions on an economic, social and cultural level.

Italy is not only a member of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). It is also a candidate to organise Expo 2030 in Rome with the theme ‘People and Territories: Regeneration, Inclusion and Innovation’.

As the only capital city in the European Union to be nominated for this event and in virtue of its position in the heart of the Mediterranean connecting Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Rome is ideally positioned to host Expo 2030. The city is able to ensure the success of this event in terms of participation, visitors and visibility.

Rome is the capital of art, dialogue, creativity and hospitality, a city in evolution that has gone through millennia of history, engaged in a constant process of regeneration while preserving a harmonious balance between its inhabitants and the territory. Throughout its almost 3,000 years of development, Rome has been capable of reinventing itself to the point of earning the nickname of ‘the eternal city’.

Rome is the only capital city in the European Union to be nominated to host EXPO 2030. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Rome has yet to host a World Expo. It was set to do so in 1942 but the event had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of World War II. The Italian capital city is already preparing to host the 2025 Jubilee; Expo 2030 would shape a unique opportunity to combine two world-class events and create synergies in the realisation of projects and functional infrastructures, ready to welcome millions of guests, thereby optimising both costs and resources.

Expo 2030 Roma is designed as an Expo that would go beyond the borders of its site and will not be limited in time and space but will be built together with people. The strength of the candidature, and of the philosophy underpinning it, lies in the promotion of inclusive partnerships and projects with each participating country.

A tangible manifestation of the theme of Expo 2030 Rome will be the permanent thematic pavilions, each of which will celebrate in its own way an aspect of people and territories.

FABRIZIO ROMANO Ambassador of Italy, Floriana

Thank you from Pakistan

I would like to express my gratitude to the Mission Fund for their donation of €2,000 towards our MSSP mission in the periphery of Lahore, Pakistan. Thank you also for €1,000 in Mass intentions. Moreover. Mission Fund also gave us another €500 due to COVID.

The €2,000 donation will go into a fund we MSSP Fathers have set up to enable young people from the parish to pursue their higher education.

Studying at tertiary level is very expensive here, even in government institutions, which our families simply cannot afford.

In our own high school, the MSSP shoulders the full burden of all the teachers’ monthly salaries [€2,500], so as to keep the students’ monthly fee as low as possible: from €1.5 to a maximum of €3.5.

May I also appeal to benefactors to continue to support the Mission Fund by sending them used stamps and/or making direct donations online or by bank transfer in any of the following accounts:

BOV (IBAN: MT70VALL22010000000 16300798022); APS (IBAN: MT67APSB77079005231820000 820762); BNF (IBAN: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101); LOMBARD (IBAN: MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115.

Further information about the Mission Fund is available on www.missionfund.org.mt.

Anticipated thanks to all. God’s blessings.

FR GERARD BONELLO MSSP, Lahore, Pakistan