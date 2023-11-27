On setting the record straight

I want to take this opportunity to reply to an article by Kenneth Wain, which was a response to my article ‘The sound of selective silence’ (October 31). I wrote that article because I wanted to voice concern over the muted reaction to a terrorist attack and to highlight a glaring problem among left-leaning individuals.

Wain titled his article ‘The truth about Gaza’ (November 17) but the content of 80 per cent of the article was “Edward is dishonest”. This left me incredibly confused.

I made two claims in my piece, that many on the left were selectively silent about the Hamas terror attacks on October 7 and that Butler had called them progressive, which is a disgusting take on a terrorist organisation and not just ‘misguided’.

Wain responds saying it’s not true Butler was selectively silent. I never said she was. I merely pointed out that she had called a terrorist organisation a part of the global left. Incidentally, he completely failed to address her problematic statement.

He also called me dishonest for not stating that Butler is a Jew herself. But being Jewish has nothing to do with what her opinions are or how we should judge them. I do not engage in identity politics and it wouldn’t have been very good of me to do so with others.

His main objection was that he felt I mischaracterised Butler’s words. Wain is right that I said Butler said something on Twitter when actually she said it on a video that’s all over Twitter.

He also points out I didn’t mention the quote is from 2006 and that’s fair.

He then calls me dishonest. But, at the time of writing, I found neither of those things is relevant and left them out for that reason and not to mischaracterise anything.

The glaring point is that Butler said exactly what I said she said. I quoted her correctly, at a time when Hamas had already been classified as a terrorist organisation and had already killed many innocent people.

I encourage open dialogue and constructive criticism. If anyone has concerns or questions regarding my writing, I am more than happy to engage in discussion and provide further context.

My goal has always been to provide an alternative perspective on important issues which I felt needed to be more present in public debates.

Ed Caruana Galizia – Naxxar